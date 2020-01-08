Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Statement by the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli following meeting with Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj, the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord.

“With Mr Fayez Mustafa Al-Sarraj, Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord, we examined the latest developments in the situation in Libya. I reiterated the call for an immediate end to the military conflict, which is only bringing mourning and suffering to the civilian population. The solution to the crisis cannot be a military one; it can only be through a political process bringing together all parts of the country, under the auspices of the United Nations and without any external interference. The EU is ready to play its role in fostering dialogue between all the main actors. We are committed to supporting the efforts of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell for a peaceful solution in Libya under the framework of the Berlin process.”

