Road to Davos – West Africa: Stakeholder capitalism in Africa

By this time next week, the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will be underway in Davos, Switzerland between the 21stand 24th of January. Over three thousand participants across the world will gather to explore this year’s theme, which is – “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World”. Also, to coincide with the 50th Anniversary, the World Economic Forum has launched a new Davos Manifesto, which is a set of ethical principles to guide companies in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor explores this year's theme and more with Frank Aigbogu, Publisher and CEO of BusinessDay Media....