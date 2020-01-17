Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Dr Naledi Pandor, accompanied by a senior officials delegation is visiting India from 14-17 January, 2020. During the visit, she will participate in the Fifth Raisina Dialogue Conference which has been organised on the theme of “[email protected]: navigating the Alpha Century”. She will also co-chair with External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, the 10th India-South Africa Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) in New Delhi on 17th January 2020.

During the JMC, both the leaders are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and their ongoing cooperation on multilateral fora. Her programme includes call on Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs – Government of India.