By Dr Zwelini Mkhize, Minister of Health, SA

Press statement

The Minister of Health wishes to advise all South Africans that a second case of COVID-19 has now been confirmed in South Africa.



The 39 year old lady who is from Gauteng is a direct contact to the first case from KwaZulu-Natal. She was part of the group of 10 that had travelled to Italy.



The public must be notified that we have information and know the whereabouts of all the other 10 people who were part of the group that had travelled to Italy. All those who came back to South Africa, are currently being tested. We are now awaiting their test results to come out. Since being traced, they have remained in isolation to avoid any further contact with third parties.



The second patient who has now tested positive for COV-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive COVID-19 positive patients. We are now following all the protocols that we have already publicly announced to the public in dealing with this case. We will keep the public fully informed on all relevant developments.



We also wish to notify the public that our embassy has advised us that a 39 year old male South African who works in Daegu, South Korea has also tested positive for COVID-19. He was due to return to South Africa and has since remained in South Korea. We are now following up with the South Korean authorities firstly to obtain formal confirmation of this case and also the details of where our citizen is being treated. We continue to call for calm and cooperation from the public and the media during this period.



We also request that the privacy of the patients, the affected individuals and families be respected. Our commitment to do everything in our power to mitigate against the uncontrollable spread of COVID-19 in our country, remains.