Rwanda – 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Action



Places of worship closed from Sunday 15 March 2020

Schools & higher education institutions closed from Monday 16 March 2020

Employees should be permitted to work from home wherever possible, in consultation with their employees

Large gatherings, such as weddings & sporting events postponed & number of people attending burial ceremonies should be minimised

Unnecessary movements should be avoided. Public transport must not be overcrowded

Businesses & restaurants to stay open; must allow for adequate distance between customers (at least one metre)

Kenya – 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Action

Kenya suspends all inbound travel from countries with coronavirus

Only Kenyan citizens & foreigners with valid visas allowed in Kenya for next 30 days

Persons who arrived in Kenya in past 14 days must self-quarantine. Those presenting with symptoms, such as fever present themselves to nearest health facilty for testing

Learning suspended in all learning institutions. Day schools from 16th March, boarding schools from the 18th March & universities from the 20th March

Government offices, businesses & companies encouraged to allow staff to work from home, except those in critical or eseential services

Limit congestion in public transport, wherever possible

Limit cash use – people asked to use cards and transfers

Citizens to avoid crowds at weddings funerals churches & shopping malls, limit visitors to hospitals

Hospitals & shopping malls to provide water soap & hand sanitisers plus disinfected



South Africa – 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Action

Travel ban from foreign nationals from high-risk countries from 18th March 2020.

SA citizens advised to refrain from travel to or through high-risk countries effective immediately.

SA citizens returning from high risk countries will have testing and self isolation.

All foreign nationals having arrived into the country since mid-February from high-risk areas must be tested

All spheres of government must not take non-essential travel.

Gathering of more than 100 people prohibited

Schools closed from 18 March until after the “easter” weekend break.

Visits to all correctional facilities cancelled for the next 30 days.

All businesses must ensure all measures taken to intensify hygiene control

All shopping centres must ensure all measures taken to intensify hygiene control

Capacity of health centres being increased nationally

National command council has been established, meeting 3 times a week, chaired by the president

Cabinet is finalising a package of varying fiscal measures for business labour etc

All three nations called on citizens to improve their hygiene, such as

– Frequent hand washing for 20 seconds or longer (ordinary soap is the most effective product for hand-washing followed by alcohol-based sanitiser

– Social distancing

– Sneezing with a closed hand into a tissue or elbow

– Avoiding close contact with those who have flu like symptoms

– Practice the “elbow” greeting and not shake hands.

