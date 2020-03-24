Coronavirus – Uganda: The Ethiopian airlines cargo flight carrying the Jack Ma consignment lands at Entebbe airport

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ethiopian airlines cargo flight carrying the Jack Ma consignment just landed at Entebbe airport. As part of the Jack Ma and AlibabaGroup support to the fight against COVIDー19, Uganda received: 100,000 masks, 20,089 test kits, 741 PPEs and 1,111 face shields

