articleCoronavirusNewsEast AfricaSouthern Africa

Tips to Successfully Work from Home amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By Contributor

News

articleReuters -

S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms

South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
Read more
articleReuters -

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Life and the economy will not be normalized soon, OECD chief says | Squawk Box Europe

OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria outlines the global economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Read more

Following the address made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding COVID-19 and its impact on the nation, employees and employers are being asked to “self-quarantine” and implement “social distancing”.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a societal issue and not just an employer issue. We all share the responsibility and as such, one of the most responsible things employers can do is limit human interaction. Working remotely, especially from home, can be a difficult task for some in at first – especially if one is used to working within a structured office environment,” says ManpowerGroup South Africa’s managing director, Lyndy van den Barselaar.

ManpowerGroup South Africa offers some specific advice on how to make a success of working remotely:

Create a Work Schedule

  • Set a work schedule, create a routine and stick to it. “Yes, we are in a crisis and it’s totally natural to feel panicked and out-of-sorts over all that is going on. Nonetheless it’s key to stick to deliverables and goals,” says van den Barselaar.
  • Take lunch and coffee breaks to recharge your batteries between tasks. “Sometimes, one can fall into the trap of feeling like you have to over deliver because you are not in the office. Remember to take short breaks in between tasks to avoid burnout and ensure you are able to function optimally,” adds van den Barselaar.
  • Make use of the online tools available such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype to schedule video meetings.

Have a Set Office Space

  • Designate a specific space in your home for your office. “It is important to make the distinction between your living and working space, in order to avoid the trap of an ‘always-on’ lifestyle. Keep your personal relaxing spaces, like your bedroom and living room, separate from your workspace,” says van den Barselaar.
  • Choose a space where you will have minimal interruptions. Don’t underestimate the distractions from children, pets, TV and household chores.
  • Store all work-related files, reference materials and supplies in that space. Better yet, go paperless, by scanning hard copies of documents using tools such as Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive or Microsoft One Drive.

Get Organised

  • Every Monday morning, create a list of all the activities you have to accomplish for the upcoming week.
  • At the end of each workday, create a to-do list of all the tasks you have to complete the next day, starting with the most to the least important.
  • Create a filing system to help you be your most productive self.
  • Organise your office space in a manner that facilitates your best work.
  • Have the items you use most frequently within reach.
  • Schedule regular check-in meetings with your manager and team to ensure you are staying on top of your actions.

Have the Right Equipment

  • Invest in equipment that will enable you to do your job effectively and efficiently. “If you have video meetings with your manager each week, for example, make sure that your computer has the right camera, speed and memory for this,” says van den Barselaar.
  • Since you will be doing most of your work on the computer, and transferring work via the Internet, make sure that you have reliable Internet and a safe connection. “Make use of a VPN if possible, to ensure the safety of your documents and information,” van den Barselaar suggests.
  • Have a reliable back-up system.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

  • Even though you are encouraged not to attend the gym, take time to exercise regularly, be it at home or going for a walk outside. “This can seem like a task that is separate from your work life, but keeping yourself active and healthy can assist in managing stress and creating a positive work life balance,” says van den Barselaar
  • Practice regular handwashing with soap and water and in the instance that you should need to leave your home, always have sanitiser within reach.
  • Implement social distancing but nothing should stop you from arranging a video call with friends or family after work to keep the loneliness at bay.

“We are entering uncharted territory, however being productive and delivering results should continue to be a priority,” concludes van den Barselaar.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Uganda: The Ethiopian airlines cargo flight carrying the Jack Ma consignment lands at Entebbe airport
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

NewsCNBC Africa -

Breaking: Nationwide lockdown announced in South Africa

The National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to enforce a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days with effect...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Coronavirus changes everything in 2020 election, analyst says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Tina Fordham, head of global political strategy at Avonhurst, discusses how Congress is responding to the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Understanding consumer behavior thresholds

CNBC Africa -
Nielsen Africa say they have identified six key consumer behaviour threshold levels that tie directly to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan Sun, Managing Director for Nielsen Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How the U.S economic stimulus could minimise COVID-19 impact on global markets & oil prices

CNBC Africa -
Oil market clawed back some gains in anticipation of a N2 trillion U.S economic stimulus which could minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and in turn support oil demand although, U.S Congress is yet to agree on the rescue package. For more on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global oil market, Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner of Blufx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria Medical Association asks doctors on strike to resume duty

CNBC Africa -
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile, says there’s need for more orientation and enforcement of COVID-19 prevention measures as poverty and weak health systems may get in the way. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole reports.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

S.Africa’s rand rises on Fed support even as lockdown looms

article Reuters -
South Africa’s rand rose against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by the promise of unlimited dollar funding from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which helped sentiment globally, even as an impending 21-day lockdown threatened the local economy.
Read more

South Africa’s coronavirus cases reach 554, country braces for lockdown

article Reuters -
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown in an address to the nation on Monday, saying Africa’s most advanced economy needed to escalate its response to curb the spread of the outbreak.
Read more

The rise of the social media “Quarantine Party”

Coronavirus CNBC Africa -
Over the weekend the world saw DJs and musicians serenading and playing music for people in their homes via social media and between the #TogetherAtHome initiative by WHO and Global Citizen to well-known American hip hop DJ, DNice hosting a seven hour set on his Instagram live to over 100,000 people worldwide including influential leaders and celebrities alike such as Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones, and Facebook/Instagram owner himself, Mark Zuckerberg among others. This model that people are calling, "Club Quarantine" seems to be picking up. Managing Director of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie Faraj co-hosted a similar event herself called #RwandaLive, she joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

How services sector grew Rwanda’s GDP by 9.4% in 2019

East Africa CNBC Africa -
Rwanda’s GDP increased by 9.4 per cent in 2019 to RWF9105 billion. The bulk of this came from the services sector which contributed 49 per cent. Jean Claude Mwizerwa, Director of Economic Statistics Department at the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved