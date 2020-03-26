Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry of Health has received a total of 74 COVID-19 results, of which three (3) were positive and the rest negative.

A 43 year old female with a history of travel to South Africa (Gauteng Province), who is clinically stable. A 29 year old female with a history of travel to South Africa (Gauteng Province) recently. She is clinically stable. A 24 year old female with a history of travel to South Africa (KZN Province), who is clinically stable.

Contact tracing is ongoing and treatment in isolation has been initiated on all the patients.

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize the importance of cooperating with health advice especially on self-isolation. All those given this advice are expected to:

Stay alone in their rooms, away from the rest of the family. Use a mask if they have flu and visitors should not be allowed into the patient’s room, until discharged. Use dedicated linen and eating utensils for the patient and these items should be cleaned with soap and water after use and may be re-used instead of being discarded. The patients is not expected to travel to societal gatherings and public places.

Further emphasis is made on the practice of regular hand wash with soap and water as well as covering mouth and nose using tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The Ministry of Health will remain vigilant, providing continuous updates to the nation on further developments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.