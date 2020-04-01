Coronavirus – Nigeria: The virology lab of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki activated for COVID-19 testing

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The virology lab of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Ebonyi has been activated for COVID19 testing. This brings number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 7 In progress-Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos & Kaduna

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo