Coronavirus – South Africa: 2 more deaths have been newly verified bringing the total to 9

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

NEW UPDATE: There are 1505 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 43 new cases. We're deeply saddened that 2 more deaths have been newly verified bringing the total to 9.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo