Coronavirus – South Africa: 2 more deaths have been newly verified bringing the total to 9

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Can Cruise Lines Recover From Coronavirus?

The COVID-19 outbreak has laid waste to entire sectors of the global economy, but none faster than the cruise business. The pandemic has basically shut it down with the three largest publicly traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of th
Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
NEW UPDATE: There are 1505 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 43 new cases. We're deeply saddened that 2 more deaths have been newly verified bringing the total to 9.

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s banks reveal how small businesses can apply for the R1bn Oppenheimer fund

Three of South Africa’s major banks have revealed to CNBC Africa how small businesses can apply for funding from the South Africa Future Trust. This is what they had to say.
Coronavirus

Applications open for Rupert family’s R1bn fund, here’s how to apply

As small businesses around South Africa feel the weight of the country’s 21 day lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic, BUSINESS/PARTNERS has revealed...
Coronavirus

How to protect your mental health amid the coronovirus pandemic

The coronovirus pandemic is causing high levels of anxiety all over the world. For some, coping with lockdowns hasn’t been easy and there are concerns social distancing and isolation could negatively impact mental health. Dr Linda Blokland, Acting Head of Department at the Student Counselling Unit at the University of Pretoria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

Altron eyes London listing for Bytes UK

Altron plans to separate its UK assets from its African operations via a London listing. The technology group says the listing, still at planning stage will unlock value for its shareholders. Mteto Nyati, CEO Altron joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

Siemens donates R500, 000 towards fight against COVID-19 in South Africa

In a bid to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in South Africa, the Southern and Eastern African division of the multinational conglomerate, Siemens, has donated R500, 000 to the Solidarity Response Fund.
Coronavirus – Libya: First death of COVID-19 was recorded in Libya

Download logoThe first death of COVID-19 was recorded in Libya. The death case is an 82-year-old  non-Libyan woman living in Tripoli.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).
Coronavirus – Nigeria: A total of 190 confirmed cases and 2 deaths of COVID-19 have been recorded in Nigeria

Download logoAs part of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu provided updates on COVID-19 Nigeria at the press briefing convened daily by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. As at 3 April 2020, a total of 190 confirmed cases and 2 deaths of COVID-19 have been recorded in NigeriaDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Coronavirus – Cameroon : Cameroon has 509 cases, 17 cured and 08 deaths

Download logoOur active case finding strategy is starting to pay off. We did 800 tests (majority of travelers) 203 of them are positive but asymptomatic, that we must leave the community and treat. Cameroon has 509 cases, 17 cured and 08 deaths. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
Coronavirus – Ghana: Situation Update, Confirmed Covid-19 Cases In Ghana As At 03 April 2020, 17:30hrs

Download logoSince the last update, Ghana has confirmed one (1) additional COVID-19 case from Upper East Region. This particular case has no travel history or contact with any confirmed case in Ghana. As at 3rd April 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 205 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths. Currently, the number of regions reporting cases are as follows: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern, Upper West Eastern and Upper East Region. The Greater Accra Region has most cases (183) followed by the
