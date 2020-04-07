article
Updated:

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Nigeria Education Sector COVID19 Response Strategy in North East

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusReuters -

South African banking index falls over 4% after SARB advises against dividends

South Africa’s banking index opened 4.3% lower on Tuesday, a day after the country’s central bank said it had advised lenders not to pay dividends or bonuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers

South Africa is a net exporter of food but with lockdown and COVID-19 some farmers are finding it difficult to cope financially.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by...

Entrepreneur Jonathan Robinson saw his dotcom dream disappear overnight, he awoke from the nightmare to smell the coffee only to suffer COVID-19.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Education Sector Coordination

The Nigeria Cluster is coordinated centrally by a team of experienced coordination specialists. The team consists of Sector Coordinators from both sector Lead Agencies, UNICEF and Save the Children, as well as an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWGN team is responsible for facilitating the coordination of partners by ensuring the Sector Core Functions are maintained. The EiEWGN team also maintains intercluster coordination with other sector-specific Clusters and Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) and – as the central coordination unit for EiE in Nigeria – The EiEWGN team develops and maintains relationships with the Humanitarian Country Team, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Global Education Cluster (GEC).

Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG)

The Nigeria Education Working Group (EiEWG) is based in Maiduguri, coordinated centrally by a team of coordination specialists. The team consists of two Co-coordinators who are hosted by both Sector Lead Agencies – Save the Children and UNICEF – in addition to an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWG team is overall responsible for:

Facilitating the coordination of partners, information sharing, and mobilizing partners to ensure a coherent and effective EiE response; As the central coordination unit for EiE in Nigeria – the EiEWG team develops and maintains relationships with the Humanitarian Country Team, the Federal Ministry of Education (MoE), the State Ministry of Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), relevant local education authorities and the Global Education Sector (GEC); and Engaging in continual inter-Sector coordination with OCHA and sector-specific actors and Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) as well as donors. Partner Roles and Responsibilities Led by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Save the Children and UNICEF, the EiEWG is comprised of partners who implement EiE programming in Nigeria. Partners work towards multilateral coordination through the EiEWG via the following means: Endorsing the overall aim and objectives of the Sector and standards for the design and implementation of emergency education projects; Adhering to EiEWG endorsed standards in the design and implementation of EiE programming (Framework); Maintaining regular attendance at Working Group meetings at the national and sub-national level (Structure) and other relevant platforms, such as Technical Working Groups, and Strategic Advisory Groups; Reporting their EiE activities on a monthly basis using the Sectors’ ReportHub2 and highlighting needs, gaps, and duplications; Supporting the development of the Humanitarian Response Plan and Multi-Year Education Sector Strategy; Working as a team, with government, and other Sector members to implement EiE activities, according to agreed minimum standards, including engaging with affected communities, and support to build local capacities; and Participating in Sector activities, including assessing needs, developing plans, joint monitoring, and developing policies and guidelines through working groups.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3dVKiBj

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Previous articleThe harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by the COVID-19 tsunami
Next articleCOVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the IMF is responding to Africa amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
On the 25th of March, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank issued a joint statement to the G20 nations concerning debt relief for the poorest countries. Meanwhile African finance ministers recently met for a second time virtually and welcomed the IMF and World Bank’s call for bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments for poor countries at a time where African economies are at a stand-still due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Abebe Selasie, Director of the African Department of the IMF joins CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and Kenneth Igbomor to explore other roles the IMF play in helping African economies better manage the crisis....
Read more
Videos

Coke The Secret Formula EP3: How Project Last Mile is transforming the lives of Mozambicans

CNBC Africa -
In this episode we head off to Mozambique where Project Last Mile has existing routes in place to help third party deliveries of life saving medication to remote regions. A fascinating off the road journey into the heart of Mozambique....
Read more
International

How a billionaire gamer built a pandemic-proof business | Make It International

CNBC -
Business is booming for gaming giant Razer, as large swathes of the globe stay indoors to combat the coronavirus. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist spoke to the company’s self-made billionaire co-founder, Min Liang Tan, to hear how he’s pivoting his brand in response -- and what it could mean for the future of entertainment. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Videos

SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: Icasa to release emergency spectrum

CNBC Africa -
Icasa will release emergency spectrum to help mobile operators meet the spike in demand for broadband services due to many people working at home during South Africa’s 21 day lockdown. Acting Chair of the telecoms regulator, Keabetwse Modimoeng joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: 31 new cases of COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
There are 31 new cases of #COVID19. We are saddened to report 12 deaths to date, we send our condolences to the families and friends. We urge the public to take preventive measures such as meticulous hand washing for 20 seconds with soap and water or 60% alcohol-based sanitiser.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 6 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo1 new coronavirus case was identified, bringing the total to 105 (of whom 4 have recovered and been discharged). • 1 contact of a previously confirmed positive case, who was identified through tracing The new case has been isolated and the tracing of contacts is ongoing. All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. Heightened vigilance continues to be required.
Read more

Genesys helps organisations manage increased customer service demands and establish remote workforces during COVID-19 pandemic

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the world adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations of all sizes are struggling to manage increased demand while working to keep employees safe. To help navigate these challenges, Genesys® (www.Genesys.com), the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, has launched a new Rapid Response offer to give any organisation free access to Genesys Cloud so they can provide mission-critical support and enable remote teams fast, with deployment in ju
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise

APO Africa Press Office -
Dr. Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from Everlyine Wachuka Corporate Affairs Officer New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise in Nairobi and its environments. #KomeshaCorona  Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved