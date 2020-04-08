article
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: The Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency

By Africa Press Office

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of Square stake for COVID-19 relief efforts

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 business survival – Billionaires run off their feet in the dash for cash.

The applicants reflect a cross section of South African small business: a wine bottling company with three employees and facing closure; a private school; a travel agent; a beauty parlour; a company supplying solar power for households wanting to go off the grid along with scores of shops and restaurants.
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Global leaders issue G20 call to action to co-ordinate world response to COVID-19

A group of 165 past and present global leaders have come together to demand the creation of a G20 executive task force and an immediate global pledging conference to approve and co-ordinate a multi-billion dollar fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Considering the gravity of the COVID-19, the Government of Ethiopia has enacted a State of Emergency according to Article 93 of the Constitution. PM Abiy Ahmed Ali calls upon all to follow the ensuing measures that will further define the SOE.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Prime Minister, Ethiopia.

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Coronavirus

SMME grocery stores permitted to operate during South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has issued directions aimed at helping SMMEs operating grocery stores in the country, including corner shops, spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, comply with the government’s COVID-19 lockdown regulations.
20200408_MarcGwamaka

CNBC Africa -
Mail & Guardian faces tough times amid COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Like many businesses in South Africa who are currently struggling to keep the lights on and mouths fed, one of South Africa’s most acclaimed and trusted news media source the Mail and Guardian is currently being heavily impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown. Mail & Guardian editor, Khadija Patel joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA hotel group offers COVID-19 isolation facilities as hospitality industry faces grim outlook

CNBC Africa -
The Capital Hotels and Apartments in partnership with Discovery Health has launched isolation and recovery facilities at The Capital Empire hotel in Sandton to help those who wish to isolate themselves away from their homes during the COVID-19 outbreak. Marc Wachsberger, Managing Director of The Capital Hotels and Apartments joins CNBC Africa for more.
