Coronavirus – South Africa: Trade and Industry clarifies sale of products for the care of babies and toddlers during the Coronavirus COVD-19 lockdown period

By Africa Press Office

African Union reaffirms support for WHO amid COVID-19 pandemic

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the union’s support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) efforts to combat the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Saudi Arabia, Russia meeting: What will it mean for Angola?

Oil prices rose in trade this morning as the world’s largest oil producers meet later today in what is expected to be a historic agreement to cut production. This market expectation comes at a time when the industry is battling with the impact of the coronavirus crisis on oil demand. Rui Oliveira, CEO at BFA Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to give an Angolan update of the COVID-19 outbreak.
This health tech company is helping small clinics in Kenya fight COVID-19 pandemic

One of the phrases that’s been used quite a bit throughout the coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic has been, “flattening the curve”; the concept of slowing the spread of the virus so that fewer people need seek treatment at the same time, accommodating healthcare capacity in a given area. But how does this happen? One of the ways is more self-diagnostic materials in better equipped first stop clinics. Health tech company Ilara Health has launched a readiness package for Kenyan peri-urban clinics and CEO Emilian Popa joins CNBC Africa for more.
The regulations published by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs under Government Notice 318 of 18 March 2020 were amended by regulations as published in Government Notice R398 of 25 March 2020 as well as by regulations in Government Notice R 419 of 26 March 2020.

The regulations published on 25 March 2020 included, under paragraph 6(a), the following inclusion as an essential good: “(iv) Products for the care of babies and toddlers.”

Following requests for clarification, we confirm that this provision includes baby clothes, blankets, towels and other essential accessories for new-borns, infants and toddlers up to 36 months old.

To ensure the effectiveness of the lockdown in containing the spread of COVID-19, all stores that are currently permitted to remain open for the sale of other essential goods, including supermarkets, may therefore sell these products. We have been in contact with the CEO’s of the large retailers, who have undertaken to sell these products at prices which simply cover their basic costs of production and distribution for the period of the lockdown.

Hospitals and clinics may directly procure these products as necessary to provide for the infants in their care.

Any further queries in this regard may be directed to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

Issued by: Department of Trade and Industry

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

