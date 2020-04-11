Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (11 April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 345; of this four of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 making the total number of cases sixty nine (69). Additionally, six (6) people recovered from the virus making the total number of recoveries ten (10). The Details of the newly confirmed cases are presented below;

S.

NO

Citizenship

Age

sex

Travel history of abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Ethiopian

33

Female

She has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

2

Ethiopian

30

Female

She has travel history from Dubai and is in mandatory quarantine

–

3

Ethiopian

29

Male

He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine

–

4

Ethiopian

42

Male

–

–

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted

3577

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

345

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

4

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

54

Patients in intensive care

0

New recovered

6

Total recovered

10

Total deaths

3

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

69

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person who has contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll-free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, everyone is advised to avoid any mass gathering, apply all precaution measures such as hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.

