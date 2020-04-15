Coronavirus: Seychelles expresses gratitude to India for medical supplies in view of COVID-19 crisis

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On behalf of the Government of Seychelles, the Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed its sincere gratitude to the Indian Government for supplying Seychelles with the first consignment of 4 tons of essential lifesaving medicine, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The consignment arrived in Seychelles today on a special Air India flight, which was welcomed at the Seychelles International Airport by the Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, H.E General Dalbir Singh Suhag and Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and the Blue Economy, Ambassador Barry Faure.

