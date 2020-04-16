article
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Rapid Response Team holds training for health workers on COVID-19 Infection Prevention & Control

By Africa Press Office

This week, our Rapid Response Team held a training for health workers on COVID-19 infection prevention & control at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital, Anambra NCDC continues to work closely with States to ensure the safety of Nigeria's frontline workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

