Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (20 April 2020, Time: 11:00)

New Case(s): 8
Total Confirmed: 43
Deaths: 0
Recovered: 6
Total in quarantine: 567
Gender Confirmed
Female – 24 Male – 19
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
0
Bonthe
0
Bombali
0
Falaba
0
Kailahun
0
Kambia
0
Karene
0
Kono
0
Kenema
3
Koinadugu
0
Moyamba
0
Portloko
6
Pujehun
0
Tonkolili
1
Western Rural
5
Western Urban
28
Total
43
