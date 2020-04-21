article
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Background Briefing on COVID-19 in Africa and the U.S. Response – April 22, 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

I’m an incurable optimist! We will adapt to survive COVID-19 says African billionaire Wiese

“It is the worst I could have ever imagined. I mean if somebody had told me such a thing is possible, I would have disputed that.- I don’t think the world has seen anything like it is going through at the moment,”
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Martin Kingston on how to flatten SA’s recession curve

As South Africa moves to flatten the curve from the COVID-19 pandemic, business says efforts needs to be made to simultaneously flatten the recession curve. Currently the nation awaits President Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan which is expected to outline how government plans to reignite South Africa’s growth engine again. Business for South Africa’s Martin Kingston joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

Why SARB should step in to save SA companies that are too big to fail

While some say South Africa’s government has moved swiftly in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, others say it should be doing more. Interventions by the Reserve Bank could also be increased to include rescuing big companies deemed too big to fail. That’s according to economists, including Alexander Forbes, Chief Economist, Isaah Mhlanga who joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

EVENT:   Please join us on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 for a telephonic press briefing with a senior U.S. official speaking on background about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

BACKGROUND: 

The United States is the undisputed leader in the provision of health and humanitarian aid, around the world and has continued to demonstrate its global leadership in public health and humanitarian assistance in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. State Department, USAID, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are working together to support health systems, humanitarian assistance, and economic, security, and stabilization efforts worldwide with $2.7 billion in emergency supplemental funding. In Africa, the U.S is providing more than $65 million in health assistance that will help governments with laboratory preparations, case-finding activities and event-based surveillance, support technical experts for response and preparedness, risk communication, infection prevention and control, and more.

DETAILS: 

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020 

Time: 14:00 SAST (Johannesburg) | 12:00 UTC | 08:00 EDT

          Please use Time Zone Converter to determine the start time of the event for your location. 

Languages: English.  French interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: ON BACKGROUND, Attributed to a Senior Administration Official

Dial-in Info: To be provided upon RSVP  

RSVP: Please RSVP here 

LOGISTICS:  

Callers should dial in to the conference call at least 10 minutes early.  The operator will ask for your name, press affiliation, and location.  Speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions. Participants will be instructed to press “1”, then “0”, on their phones to enter the question and answer queue. You may also submit questions in advance via email to [email protected] . Questions from French line must be submitted in ENGLISH in advance via Eventbrite (when you RSVP), or during the call via email to [email protected] If you experience technical difficulties during the call, you may email [email protected] to alert the moderator. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 20 April 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (21-04-2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Analyst Interviews

Nedbank Private Wealth on investing in COVID-19 uncertainty

CNBC Africa -
With COVID-19 plunging the world into deep recession and tanking global stock markets, what should you be doing with your investments in these times of uncertainty? Andrew Mackenzie, Head of Portfolio Management at Nedbank Private Wealth joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: What the G20 debt relief agreement means for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The G20 recently agreed to suspend debt service payments for the world’s poorest countries to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Economic Analyst, Ted Kaberuka joins CNBC Africa to discuss this measure that will be effective on May 1.
Read more
Coronavirus

Ghana lifts lockdown on key regions as COVID-19 cases reach 1,042

CNBC Africa -
Ghana on Monday ended a three-week lockdown on two key regions as the west African nation's leader said testing had improved and the measures were having a "severe" impact on the poor.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How have African markets been faring amid the coronavirus pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
Dr. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, President of the African Securities Exchanges Association and CEO of BRVM, joined CNBC Africa to give an update of how the market is fairing during this period and measures put in place to ensure market operations continue normally.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Activates 13 Molecular Laboratories Nationwide – Dr. Ehanire

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honorable Minister of Health, D. Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that 13 molecular laboratories had been activated nationwide by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) so far, stating also that the target is to double the current national testing capacity of 1,500 tests per day. The Minister made this known on the 20th of April, 2020, at the Presidential Task Force briefing as he confirmed a total of 627 persons in 21 states and FCT to have COVID-19. He said that the 86 n
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 56

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- 1 new case confirmed today. - The new case is a 46 year old Burundian refugee who arrived from Tanzania and was quarantined in Rakai district. - Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 56. - 1,177 samples tested today.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (20-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logo- New cases confirmed today: 73 - Male: 51 - Female: 22 - Recovery: 1 - Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 237Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases (21-04-2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAfrican Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (23,505) deaths (1,158), and recoveries (5,833) by region: Central (1,912 cases; 75 deaths; 384 recoveries): Burundi (6; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,163; 42; 305), Central African Republic (14; 0; 10), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (350; 25; 35), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 4), Gabon (120; 1; 7), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0). Eastern (2,542; 56; 590): Djibouti (846; 2; 102), Eritrea (39; 0; 3), Ethiopia (111; 3; 16), Ke
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved