article
Updated:

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: SA announces R500bn stimulus package; about 10% of GDP

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an R500 billion ($26bn) stimulus package to deal with the devasting...
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC -

Why Coronavirus Has Left Automakers Desperate For Buyers

Coronavirus has tanked auto sales in the United States. The virus struck the automotive industry after several years of record sales. It came just a decade after the industry essentially collapsed in the financial crisis. Now it is once again facing
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

How COVID-19 is impacting diaspora remittances to Africa

Diaspora remittances to Africa are expected take a huge knock as coronavirus lock-downs globally put the brakes on economic activity and the ability for expats to send money home. To discuss the current state of remittances in Africa, CNBC Africa is joined by Andrew Stewart, MD for Middle East and Africa at WorldRemit and Sayjil Magan, MD of Hello Paisa....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (23,716) deaths (1,160), and recoveries (5,909) by region: Central (1,917 cases; 76 deaths; 408 recoveries): Burundi (11; 1; 4), Cameroon (1,163; 43; 329), Central African Republic (14; 0; 10), Chad (33; 0; 8), Congo (143; 6; 11), DRC (350; 25; 35), Equatorial Guinea (79; 0; 4), Gabon (120; 1; 7), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0) Eastern (2,560; 56; 621): Djibouti (846; 2; 102), Eritrea (39; 0; 3), Ethiopia (114; 3; 16), Kenya (296; 14; 74), Madagascar (121; 0; 44), Mauritius (328; 9; 224), Rwanda (147; 0; 80), Seychelles (11; 0; 5), Somalia (237; 8; 4), South Sudan (4; 0; 0), Sudan (107; 12; 8), Tanzania (254; 8; 23), Uganda (56; 0; 38) Northern (10,174; 818; 2,339): Algeria (2,718; 384; 1,099), Egypt (3,333; 250; 821), Libya (51; 1; 15), Mauritania (7; 1; 2), Morocco (3,186; 144; 359), Tunisia (879; 38; 43) Southern (3,535; 70; 969): Angola (24; 2; 6), Botswana (20; 1; 0), Eswatini (24; 1; 8), Malawi (17; 2; 3), Mozambique (39; 0; 8), Namibia (16; 0; 4), South Africa (3,300; 58; 903), Zambia (70; 3; 35), Zimbabwe (25; 3; 2) Western (5,530; 140; 1,572): Benin (54; 1; 27), Burkina Faso (581; 38; 357),Cape Verde (67; 1; 1), Cote d'Ivoire (879; 10; 287), Gambia (10; 1; 2), Ghana (1,042; 9; 99), Guinea (622; 5; 122), Guinea-Bissau (50; 0; 0), Liberia (101; 8; 7), Mali (258; 14; 57), Niger (655; 20; 124), Nigeria (665; 22; 188), Senegal (412; 5; 242), Sierra Leone (50; 0; 6), Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020
Next articleCoronavirus – São Tomé and Príncipe: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$12 Million Disbursement to São Tomé and Príncipe to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Coronavirus

Why people seek refuge in gold during crises like COVID-19

CNBC -
Investors’ fear levels are particularly high right now, as the coronavirus pandemic turned a global health crisis into an economic one. And it is uncertain when the world will recover from either of these crises.
Read more
Coronavirus

How the auditing profession is navigating COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
A number of JSE listed companies are delaying the publication of financial results and annual reports, saying COVID-19 lock-downs are making it hard for their auditors to conduct a proper audit process. Joining CNBC Africa for this discussion are Tara Smith, Department of Professional Practice in South Africa at KPMG, Stephen Ntsoane, EY's Assurance Leader for South Africa and Andrew Mackie, Managing Partner, Africa Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche.
Read more
Coronavirus

Investec on why the Reserve Bank should print money as part of COVID-19 response

CNBC Africa -
COVID-19 lock-down's are expected to cost South Africa’s economy over one trillion rand in lost output. One of the ways to fund South Africa’s recovery could be for the Reserve Bank to follow its peers globally and print money – a move, which up to now, the bank has been reluctant to do. That’s the view of Professor Brian Kantor, Chief Strategist & Economist at Investec Wealth.
Read more
Coronavirus

Cytonn extends maturities on its real estate fund by three months due to COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Investors in Cytonn high yielding resolutions real estate projects will have to wait three months longer if they are to recoup investments according to a company statement, CNBC Africa spoke to the company's COO, Shiv Arora for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: Ministers of the African Union Discuss Actions to Mitigate the Devastating Impacts of COVID-19 and Address Urgent Challenges in Tourism Sector

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe African Union Ministers responsible for Tourism and members of the Bureau for the Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Transport, Infrastructure, Intercontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, Energy and Tourism (STC-TTIIET) held a meeting by Videoconference today 21st April 2020 on the invitation of H.E Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy at African Union Commission. The main objective of this meeting was to discuss the urgent actions to su
Read more

Coronavirus – São Tomé and Príncipe: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board Approves a US$12 Million Disbursement to São Tomé and Príncipe to...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on São Tomé and Príncipe’s economy; To address the urgent balance-of-payments needs, the IMF approved about US$12 million emergency assistance for São Tomé and Príncipe under the Rapid Credit Facility. The country will also benefit from IMF debt service relief under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust; The authorities have acted swiftly by developing a contingency plan and declaring
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 21 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3 465. The total number of tests conducted to date is 126 937, of which 5427 were done in the last 24 hours. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1199 WESTERN CAPE 1010 KWAZULU — NATAL 671 EASTERN CAPE 345 FREE STATE 106 LIMPOPO
Read more

Coronavirus: Mozambican Workers Returning from South Africa Engaged to Check COVID-19&apos;s Spread

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoConcern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000 Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lockdown due to COVID-19.   Most of these thousands of Mozambicans travelled back to their home communities in the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved