Coronavirus – Nigeria: 873 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria

91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported:

74 in Lagos 5 in Katsina 4 in Ogun 2 in Delta 2 in Edo 1 in Kwara 1 in Oyo 1 in FCT 1 in Adamawa

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197 Deaths: 28

