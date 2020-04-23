Coronavirus – South Africa: Defence on increase of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to strengthen fight against Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Following the decision by the Commander-in-Chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to increase the numbers of the SANDF members to strengthen the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a contingency plan has been put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

This is part of the total government scenario planning, taking into consideration the worldwide trends and our own scientific analysis and experience. Various skills within the SANDF will be deployed in support of other government departments to deal decisively with contingencies that might arise. In the main, it will capacitate the engineering capabilities, healthcare capabilities and logistics capabilities.

Issued by: Department of Defence

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.