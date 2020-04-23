article
COVID-19 :African Billionaire family lends more than half a billion in 11 days to stop small businesses being swept away.

By Chris Bishop

Mystery deaths as Nigeria tries to hold back an avalanche of COVID-19

“People think of a dipstick test: Is it blue or red? But it is not, it is a very complicated level of extraction and analysis that takes six to seven hours to complete. It is very complex I would rather go little bit slower and get it right than go at speed and make errors.”
SA housing fund pledges shelter for homeless during COVID-19

The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund has pledged 50 temporary housing structures to provide shelter for 200 South Africans impacted by COVID-19. Kameel Keshav, CFO for SAHIF joins CNBC Africa for more.
Donald Kaberuka: AU is looking for $100bn to fight COVID-19 on the continent

Two weeks ago the African Union appointed a special envoy tasked with attracting social and economic support for Africa’s fight against the coronavirus. One of those appointees was former Rwanda Finance Minister and President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, who joins CNBC Africa for an update of what the envoy has been able to achieve.
By Chris Bishop

More than half of the billion Rand fund put up by the billionaire Oppenheimer family has been lent to thousands of small businesses in just 11 days in a bid to help them weather the COIVD -19 storm, that threatens to wreck the South African economy.  

The Oppenheimer family – that made a fortune over the last century in mining  – was one of the first of the big family names in South African business to come forward with a relief fund when South Africa declared a state of disaster in March. It is called the South African Future Trust and it saw tens of thousands of applications from cash-strapped businesses within days..

Interest free loans worth R638 million have been disbursed, through the banks, to 5,800 small businesses. It will ensure that 55,000 employees of these companies can expect money at the end of this month in which South African business has been all but shut by the lockdown.

The Oppenheimers are trying to call their contacts to increase the billion Rand fund. Jonathan and his father Nick Oppenheimer managed to raise R40 million more for the fund by ringing around over the Easter weekend. A statement, on April 23, said those pledges had now increased to R120 million that will enable the fund to support an extra 10,000 workers.

“We are immensely grateful to those who have already joined the Oppenheimer family in contributing to SAFT,” says the family in the statement.  

Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Why now is not the time for Africa to mimic rich countries over COVID-19

Here's why e-commerce entrepreneur Mark Doumba believes African countries will overcome COVID-19 with smarter policy responses
How women entrepreneurs are coming together during COVID-19 isolation

CNBC Africa -
The African Women's Entrepreneurship Program was designed to assist women across Sub-Saharan Africa who are transforming their societies through economic development and social advocacy, by running their small and medium enterprises; but now that many SMEs have been forced to temporarily suspend their activities, how have they been able to provide support? CNBC Africa spoke to the Chairperson for the Rwanda Chapter of the AWEP, Gloria Kamanzi for more.
Kenya’s parliament passes amendments to cushion Kenyans against COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday evening the National Assembly of Kenya passed some key amendments in support of the Government's efforts to cushion the economy and Kenyans against the damaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Journalist Joseph Bonyo joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: Impact on Nigeria’s workforce

CNBC Africa -
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economies and disrupt global supply chains. So what impact will the COVID-19 induced lock-downs have on the unemployment figures in Nigeria? Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for more....
How COVID-19 impacts Nigeria’s investment climate

CNBC Africa -
The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria’s economy is currently threatened by the twin shock of coronavirus and falling oil prices. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss how these shocks are impacting the country’s investment climate is Vincent Nwani, Business and Investment Consultant.
