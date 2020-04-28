article
Updated:

How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

By CNBC Africa

News

articleCNBC Africa -

How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Rwanda pushes to heighten intellectual property awareness

This Sunday, the 26th of April, is World Intellectual Property Day. This year's theme is ‘Innovate for a Green Future’ and earlier we spoke to the Registrar General of the Rwanda Development Board and the Deputy DG of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority on how the theme connects to the day, and what innovators should know about having their ideas and products protected....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19 & Nigeria’s money market review

The Naira is still under pressure at the parallel market and closed at 450 naira to the greenback. Joining CNBC Africa for a focus on Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market is Chioma Udu, FX Dealer at GT Bank....
Read more

By Chris Bishop

More than 10,000 companies with hundreds of thousands of workers in South Africa missed out on millions because they couldn’t fill their application forms properly for Unemployment Insurance Fund relief.

Around 103,000 companies, representing 1.35 million workers, applied to the UIF fund in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown. Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, the tourism minister and chairperson of the government economic cluster on COVID-19, said 69,000 applications were processed and 862,000 workers will get money -about a third of their pay -from the UIF.

“Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed,” Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.

“We have contacted the companies and will give them another chance to refile their applications correctly.”

South Africa is set to ease its strict lock down regulations from midnight on April 30. Certain businesses will be able to operate again, the precious metals mines will be free to ramp up to 50% of production yet restaurants and bars will stay closed. Gatherings of more than 10 people will not be allowed.

The government briefing said that the South African government expected the COVID-19 outbreak to peak in September.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID19 ECOWAS Daily Update for April 27, 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

East AfricaContributor -

Why reproductive rights must be a critical part of our arsenal to fight pandemics

By Siddharth Chatterjee Sexual and reproductive health and pandemics might seem to be unrelated...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

COVID-19: How the global oil cuts deal impacts Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
As markets prepare for the first phase of the historic supply cut by oil producer club OPEC and its allies this Friday.
Read more
CEO Interviews

Wema Bank sees increase in FY’19 PAT, here’s how they plan to weather COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Wema Bank reported 56.2 per cent risen in its full-year profit after tax for 2019. The commercial lender also reported a 32 per cent rise in gross earnings. Tunde Mabawonku, Chief Finance & Strategy Officer at Wema Bank joins CNBC Africa to break down the numbers.
Read more
Videos

Lagos moves to decongest mortuaries & prisons

CNBC Africa -
Lagos state plans to decongest mortuaries and correctional facilities across the state. According to the State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, non-COVID-19 deaths whose funerals are stalled by the lent period were piling up. He also signed a release order for 209 inmates....
Read more
Videos

This App helps you test COVID-19 symptoms before you get to the doctor

CNBC Africa -
What do you do if you think you may have the coronavirus but there is no way that you can get yourself to a doctor for a test, well a company based in the Philippines has come out with an app that can help gauge that you may have the virus, and it is proving popular in Africa. Thousands of Africans are using the app to test COVID-19 symptoms and Lars Jeppesen, CEO and Co-founder of Tech One Global.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Mboweni says SA government to put R800 billion to help ease pandemic

article CNBC Africa -
"We have looked at the budget and anything that can be postponed will be postponed.
Read more

COVID-19 :African Billionaire family lends more than half a billion in 11 days to stop small businesses being swept away.

article Chris Bishop -
A statement on April 23 said those pledges had now increased to R120 million that will enable the fund to support an extra 10,000 workers.
Read more

Mining to be scaled down during South Africa’s 21-day lockdown

article CNBC Africa -
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy yesterday met key stakeholders in the mining and energy industries to consolidate plans to deal with the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Eskom says coal stocks healthy ahead of South Africa’s lockdown

article Reuters -
South African power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that coal stocks at its power stations were healthy, with at least 20 days of supplies at all stations, before a nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak starting at midnight on Thursday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved