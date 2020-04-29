Coronavirus: Togo Receives $8.1 Million to Combat the Coronavirus

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The World Bank today approved $8.1 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA)* to help Togo combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) and better respond to public health emergencies.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will help the Government of Togo strengthen epidemiological surveillance, early detection, and confirmation of cases. It has just stepped up the work underway in the context of the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Project. The project will expand screening and patient care capacity by building the capacity of personnel involved in the response effort, strengthening the surveillance capacity of laboratories, and facilitating the procurement of personal protective equipment and medical equipment, including resuscitation equipment.

“COVID-19 is placing a heavy burden on hospital and outpatient health services, which are on the front lines. The needs remain great, despite the work already done by the government and its partners. This operation will certainly bolster Togo’s capacity to respond to this pandemic,” said Hawa Wague, Resident Representative for the World Bank in Togo.

COVID-19: World Bank Group Response

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms.

*The International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank’s fund for the poorest. Established in 1960, it provides grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. IDA resources help effect positive change in the lives of the 1.6 billion people living in the countries that are eligible for its assistance. Since its inception, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments are constantly on the rise and have averaged $21 billion over the past three years, with about 61% going to Africa.

