article
Updated:

Coronavirus: Togo Receives $8.1 Million to Combat the Coronavirus

By Africa Press Office

News

articleCNBC Africa -

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

PSG’s Capitec unbundling: Who are the takers?

Joining CNBC Africa for a look at the local markets is Anthea Gardner, Managing Partner at Cartesian Capital.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The World Bank today approved $8.1 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA)* to help Togo combat COVID-19 (coronavirus) and better respond to public health emergencies.

The COVID-19 Emergency Response Project will help the Government of Togo strengthen epidemiological surveillance, early detection, and confirmation of cases. It has just stepped up the work underway in the context of the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) Project. The project will expand screening and patient care capacity by building the capacity of personnel involved in the response effort, strengthening the surveillance capacity of laboratories, and facilitating the procurement of personal protective equipment and medical equipment, including resuscitation equipment.

“COVID-19 is placing a heavy burden on hospital and outpatient health services, which are on the front lines. The needs remain great, despite the work already done by the government and its partners. This operation will certainly bolster Togo’s capacity to respond to this pandemic,” said Hawa Wague, Resident Representative for the World Bank in Togo.

COVID-19: World Bank Group Response

The World Bank Group, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries strengthen their pandemic response. We are increasing disease surveillance, improving public health interventions, and helping the private sector continue to operate and sustain jobs. Over the next 15 months, we will be deploying up to $160 billion in financial support to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery, including $50 billion of new IDA resources in grants or highly concessional terms.

*The International Development Association (IDA) is the World Bank’s fund for the poorest. Established in 1960, it provides grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. IDA resources help effect positive change in the lives of the 1.6 billion people living in the countries that are eligible for its assistance. Since its inception, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments are constantly on the rise and have averaged $21 billion over the past three years, with about 61% going to Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The World Bank Group.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Liberia: Futures of Children in Jeopardy as School Closures Deprive Them of School Meals – UNICEF and WFP
Next articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Breakdown of South Africas COVID-9 Cases
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Edcon files for business rescue as COVID-19 lockdown brings it to its knees

Embattled retailer Edcon has entered into voluntary business rescue proceedings after losing R2 billion in turnover during...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

How the COVID-19 lock-down has lowered SA’s mortality rate

CNBC Africa -
Covid-19 lock-downs have not only changed our people live but they’ve also change how people bury their loved ones. For an impact on how the pandemic has impacted the funeral business, CNBC Africa is joined by Khandani Msibi, Chairman of Doves – one of the largest funeral service providers in Southern Africa.
Read more
International News

Why Law Enforcement Classifies Coronavirus As A Biological Agent

CNBC -
A memo from the Deputy Attorney General, Jeffrey Rosen, suggests that coronavirus can be classified as a biological agent and that misuse of the virus can fall under terrorism statutes. Bad actors have defied stay-at-home orders and are threatening
Read more
CEO Interviews

How Edcon may emerge from business rescue

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Independent Retail Analyst, Chris Gilmour and Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
Coronavirus

Lack of reliable cold chain infrastructure, COVID-19 worsen post-harvest losses in SSA

CNBC Africa -
Tens of thousands of perishable products in Sub-Saharan Africa are lost mainly due the lack of reliable and adequate cold storage facilities and now with the disruption of supply chains and trade caused by COVID-19; the losses are expected to be even bigger. CNBC Africa spoke to Professor Nuhu Hatibu, Regional Head for East Africa at AGRA for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Breakdown of South Africas COVID-9 Cases

APO Africa Press Office -
Active Cases - 2380 Total Number of Patients Hospitalised - 395 Total Number of Patients Recovered - 2073 Total Number of Deaths -  93 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Liberia: Futures of Children in Jeopardy as School Closures Deprive Them of School Meals – UNICEF and WFP

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the COVID-19 crisis pushes up levels of hunger among the global poor, the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF are urging national governments to prevent devastating nutrition and health consequences for the 370 million children missing out on school meals amid school closures. “In Liberia, as part of its COVID-19 emergency response programme, WFP in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is providing take-home dry rations to all the nearly 100,000 girls and boys
Read more

Coronavirus – Gambia: COVID-19 case update – 29 April 2020

article Africa Press Office -
Active Cases: 2 New Case: 1 New Tests: 24 Recovered: 8 Death: 1 Total Confirmed: 11Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger Join West Africa Regional Identification Program to Help Millions of People Access Services

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe World Bank approved today $273 million in International Development Association (IDA)* financing for Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Niger to facilitate access to services for millions of people, especially women and the poorest segments of society. The West Africa Unique Identification for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI) Program will help build the foundational identification systems that are inclusive of all persons in the Economic Community of West African States (ECO
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved