African YPO leaders unite to lead corporate response to combat COVID-19

IEA: Oil demand down 5% in Q1

The International Energy Agency says the global oil demand declined by 5 per cent in the first quarter of the year. The IEA also says it expects global oil demand to drop by 9 per cent or 9 million barrels per day on average across this year. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFX joins CNBC Africa to discuss this and more.
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How exposed are Nigerian banks to the oil sector?

Moody’s says Nigerian banks’ exposure to the oil and gas industry is substantial, at around 27 percent of total loans as at the end of 2019. Moody’s also stressed that the quality of banks' oil and gas loan portfolios will further deteriorate as a majority of these loans were extended to the upstream and service segments, where borrowers are more sensitive to oil price movements than downstream. Bongo Adi, Senior Lecturer at the Lagos Business School joins CNBC Africa to discuss the impact of the lower oil prices on Nigeria’s oil industry and the banking sector.
VideosCNBC Africa -

Refinitiv on governance trends & how COVID-19 will change this

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way in which the world does business and this means a change in the way that business is governed and functions. According to data from a Refinitiv report on Governance and Sustainability, sustainability has been at the forefront of businesses so far as an increase in corporate accountability to all stakeholders, greater corporate governance and gender equality in the workplace has proved king. But will this all change as COVID-19 disrupts business. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack this report is Elena Philipova, Global Head of ESG Proposition at Refinitiv.
Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, YPO (www.YPO.org) Africa business leaders announced the creation of the Lead COVID-19 Response (www.LeadCOVID19.com). The goal is to create tangible, concrete solutions to community, health care, and business challenges that will ultimately impact millions of Africans across the continent in a scalable way. Located across 18 African countries, many of YPO’s 900 chief executives have launched COVID-19-linked projects. Lead COVID-19 Response will help foster collaboration to unite these efforts by framing them into 11 Key Pillars (https://bit.ly/2VNquc9), with two co-chairs coordinating action on each one.

“By uniting our members within Africa, catalysing the power of YPO and the impactful efforts of our leaders, we hope to make a significant difference in our communities in this new world order,” said Gareth Ackerman, Pick n Pay Chairman and YPO International Board Member based in South Africa.

The Pan-African Response aims to coordinate and facilitate members’ existing efforts to have even greater impact. This action-oriented approach, with concrete solutions, intends to make an immediate difference to people’s lives.

Emery Rubagenga, ROKA-Mining CEO and YPO International Board Member based in Rwanda added, “As YPO leaders, we felt there was a great need and opportunity to organise our efforts and be an effective instrument in the battle against COVID-19 in the Africa region.”

Lead COVID-19 Response will work with existing YPO initiatives in order to:

Constructed and supporting an isolation centre (https://bit.ly/2VN9EKq) in Lagos, Nigeria equipped with 70 beds, 10 intensive care isolation units, four ventilators and manned by five intensivists and 80 trained staff. Raised R100 million in funding for COVID-19 Reponses with a seed fund of R10 million initially to go to the Solidarity Fund and YPO-led initiatives. Feed millions of people by partnering with the Pick n Pay ‘Feed the Nation’ campaign and the Courage (www.Courage.africa) Initiative. Deliver clean water to low-income communities through operational water stations. Assist distressed businesses through COVID Business Rescue Assistance (COBRA) (www.COBRA.org.za), which provides access to qualified turnaround specialists who can help with financing and ways to restructure operations.

For more information on the Lead COVID-19 Response initiative, please visit www.LeadCOVID19.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of YPO.

About YPO: YPO (www.YPO.org) is the global leadership community of more than 29,000 chief executives in 130 countries who are driven by the belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. For more information, visit ‪ www.YPO.org.

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Videos

Liliesleaf Trust CEO on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg

CNBC Africa -
Nic Wolpe, CEO of the Liliesleaf Trust joins CNBC Africa for more on the life of ANC struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg who died just before midnight aged 87.
Videos

Morgan & Co on COVID-19 & its impact on Zimbabwe’s economy

CNBC Africa -
African countries have been praised for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are still concerns for the more fragile economies and development markets such as the commodity based economy of Zimbabwe. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Zimbabwe is Batanai Matsika, Head of Research at Morgan & Co.
Videos

Understanding SA’s role in the race to find COVID-19 vaccine

CNBC Africa -
The race for a Covid-19 vaccine has begun as the U.K and U.S have already started working on the first batches of vaccine trials. But the rest of the world is not far behind in vaccine research either as earlier this week South Africa’s health minister Zweli Mkhize pronounced that the country’s participation in the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial created by the World Health Organisation. Mkhize stated that participation in the trials benefit South Africa from being at the forefront of accessing approved vaccines and adding our expertise to the global body of knowledge around Covid-19. Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Witwatersrand joins CNBC Africa for more.
Videos

How business consulting is pivoting amid the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Last month, the 4th Annual BK Urumuri Initiative was launched in partnership with business accelerator and consulting firm, Inkomoko. The initiative searches for the top 25 most deserving, women-run businesses and distributes interest-free loans to support their ventures; but now that Covid-19 has turn the private sector upside down and companies need more support than ever, is that still the case? CNBC Africa spoke to the CEO of Inkomoko, Julienne Oyler on how the program has adjusted to the current times and how the firm is providing support to vulnerable businesses as they face these challenges.
