Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia 30 April 2020

New cases confirmed today: 19
Benadir: 18
South West: 1
Male: 13
Female: 6
Recovery: 11
Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 601
Total recoveries: 31
Total deaths: 28
