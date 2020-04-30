article
Updated:

One of the last of Mandela’s band of brothers is gone – freedom fighter Denis Goldberg passes away.

By CNBC Africa

News

articleCNBC Africa -

One of the last of Mandela’s band of brothers is gone – freedom fighter Denis Goldberg passes away.

Anyone who knew him will tell you he was his own man. When politics and the ruling party took a dismal turn in South Africa he was never afraid to speak out against the ill-advised actions of many of his former comrades.
Read more
International NewsCNBC -

What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International

Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more

By Chris Bishop

One of the last of the band of brothers who stood in the dock with Nelson Mandela, in the shadow of noose, has died aged 87 after a life of trying to help others.

Denis Goldberg was one of the accused in the Rivonia trail where Mandela and his comrades faced charges of sabotage that carried the death penalty. Andrew Mlangeni, who will be 95 in June, is the sole survivor of those accused who were sentenced to life in 1964.

Goldberg trained as an engineer and could have made a comfortable living for himself, but was sickened to his guts by the apartheid regime in South Africa. In the wake of the Sharpeville massacre in 1960 he joined the military wing of the African National Congress – Mhkonto Wesizwe where he trained recruits and because he was an engineer everyone assumed he could make bombs.

In the police raid on Liliesleaf farm in Rivonia, in Johannesburg, in 1963, detectives caught Goldberg reading a book at the end of a day trying to procure hand grenades for the sabotage campaign. The raid also collared the leading lights of the underground movement: Walter Sisulu; Ahmed Kathrada; Mlangeni and Govan Mbeki. It led to the famous trial in which Mandela and his comrades spent the best part of 27 years on Robben Island.

Goldberg was separated from his comrades, because he was white, and sent to a whites-only prison in Pretoria where he served 20 years in the same cell. The separation from those he had fought the struggle with hurt Goldberg deeply.

In 1984, Goldberg was released from prison and flew to Israel to be reunited with his wife Esme and daughter Hilary. He went to London to work for the ANC in exile.

In his retirement, Goldberg returned to the city of his birth – Cape Town. He built his own home among the fishing cottages of Hout Bay. He was energetic in retirement and spent the remainder of his days working for peace and the betterment of others.

Goldberg spent most of his life working for a political movement. Anyone who knew him will tell you he was his own man. When politics and the ruling party took a dismal turn in South Africa he was never afraid to speak out against the ill-advised actions of many of his former comrades.

Previous articleCoronavirus: Kenya records 129 COVID-19 recoveries ( April 29, 2020)
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International News

What’s next for Europe’s coronavirus lockdown | CNBC International

CNBC -
Billions of people around the world have been placed on lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Europe, which became the epicenter of the pandemic after China, has now grappled with strict social distancing measures and their economic impacts since March. CNBC’s Timothyna Duncan reports on life under lockdown and what could be next as governments look to relax the measures. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Oil to recover to $43 by December – UBS analyst

Chris Bishop -
There will be a demand recovery in the third quarter and we will see more people flying than before and production is falling very quickly among OPEC and its allies.
Read more
Coronavirus

Op-Ed: Africa cannot afford LOCUST-19

Contributor -
We are in a battle against time to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. While tackling the Coronavirus pandemic has grabbed global attention, a new crisis that could claim a lot more lives is brewing in Africa: massive locust invasions.
Read more
Videos

UIF & PIC in talks with Edcon over a potential lifeline

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s oldest retailer Edcon has confirmed the expected – that it may not emerge from Covid-19 lock-down alive. The 90-year-old retailer has entered voluntary business rescue after losing R2 billion in sales during the COVID-19 crisis and lock-down which has made it difficult to pay suppliers and debtors. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss what a rescued Edcon may look like in future is Teboho Maruping, Commissioner, Unemployment Insurance Fund.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

article CNBC Africa -
“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
Read more

How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

article CNBC Africa -
"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
Read more

COVID-19: Mboweni says SA government to put R800 billion to help ease pandemic

article CNBC Africa -
"We have looked at the budget and anything that can be postponed will be postponed.
Read more

COVID-19 :African Billionaire family lends more than half a billion in 11 days to stop small businesses being swept away.

article Chris Bishop -
A statement on April 23 said those pledges had now increased to R120 million that will enable the fund to support an extra 10,000 workers.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved