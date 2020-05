Download logoThe Ministry of Health identified three (3) suspected cases of COVID-19 between April 22. and 28., 2020 who are all Lesotho Nationals and of which one (1) died. Two (2) had a travelling history from RSA while one (1) had no travelling history outside the country, within 14 days prior to their symptom onset. On April 29. the samples were shipped to NICD in the Republic of South Africa for testing and all tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19, these add up to a total of 31 negative results