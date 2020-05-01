article
Updated:

Op-Ed – John Kufuor: Africa faces the triple jeopardy of health, economic and informational crises

By Contributor

News

International NewsCNBC -

Trump’s Funding Fight Against The WHO, Explained

President Donald Trump wants to drastically slash the country’s funding obligations to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s how the WHO raises funds, and why it found itself on the wrong side of the
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: How one-off movements will work in phase 4 of SA’s lockdown

South Africa on Friday entered phase 4 of lockdown, after being in phase 5 for 35 days....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more

By John Kufuor*

Africa entered this century with great expectations. Its entrepreneurial and political ambitions were growing.  The international community was coalescing behind a new agenda of cooperation crystallised in the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.    

Unfortunately, with its profound health and economic challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic has created an immense barricade to these ambitions. Fulfilling Africa’s future agenda will require us to change the values our societies place on knowledge and expertise and the way we communicate and interact with one another.

Imperial College UK analysis suggests there could be 40 million deaths worldwide from COVID-19 without mitigation and suppression measures. It predicts that some of the worst consequences of COVID-19 will be felt in lower-income countries.   Neither cure nor vaccine currently exist.  Protecting both life and livelihood will depend on how societies adapt and change.  Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank estimates the virus could cost the continent a GDP loss of between US$22 billion and US$88 billion. 

The ability to avert the total collapse of Africa’s already fragile economies in the coming months will require intensive social distancing measures. However, we will only achieve the necessary behavioural change if people can trust the information they have access to.  Our governments need to invest in trustworthy information and communication systems.  This will not be easy, given the absence of a dynamic public interest media ecosystem which African citizens can turn to for trustworthy information. 

By 2008, Ghana was home to an increasingly profitable private-sector driven media and communication sector. Liberalising media freedom and the opening up of the economy are among the proudest achievements of my eight-year presidency from 2001 to January 2009. Elsewhere across much of the continent, with the rise of promising economic development and an emergent independent media and telecommunication ecosystem, many African nations also began to embrace a new era of transparent and accountable governance.  

However, of late regressive politics has taken hold of some countries, with ever more grim statistics of journalists being killed or attacked. Independent media have been taken over by governments or factional actors. Altogether, we have made very little progress as a continent in reforming our state broadcasters into the kind of independent public service broadcasters that have been playing such a central role in informing people about the pandemic in countries, such as the UK.  

Across most of Africa, advertising has migrated wholesale from traditional broadcasters to new internet platforms and has undermined the financial viability of independent journalism.  By comparison, online digital revenues across Africa are negligible, unlike old-fashioned media in industrialised countries where profitable digital operations are rapidly emerging. 

These challenges were already serious; with the current crisis they have become existential. The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism estimates that news organisations worldwide could lose more than US$20 billion through the decline in revenues brought about by the COVID-19 crisis.  Throughout Africa, there are burgeoning reports from independent media organisations of revenues in precipitous decline.

COVID-19 is, as Dr Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, terms it, an “infodemic,” characterised by misinformation that can cripple the public response.  But just as public demand and the need for trustworthy information is skyrocketing, the capacity to supply that information has never been more endangered.  Moreover, the role of the media in a crisis like this is not just to inform; but hold governments to account for the effectiveness of their responses.

Well before COVID-19, I was arguing that Africa needs a clear, determined strategy to support public interest media.  The pandemic illustrates the need more than ever.  Thankfully, work is well under way on two potential solutions.

The first is the International Fund for Public Interest Media, designed to channel international development and other philanthropic resources to independent media in resource-poor settings. An in-depth feasibility study detailing how the fund would work has been developed by BBC Media Action, the BBC’s media support charity with the backing of the Luminate Group.

The second initiative is a new African Public Interest Media Initiative which is developing a scalable, digital business model that incentivises African-generated public interest entertainment content.

The drivers of the two initiatives are helping to coordinate an emergency response to mitigate the immediate impact of the COVID-19 crisis on an already struggling free media sector. I urge Africa’s political leadership to give credible backing to both initiatives in partnership with OECD nations and other philanthropic entities.

*John A. Kufuor, the President of Ghana between 2001 and 2009, is focused on advancing leadership, governance and development across Africa through the John A. Kufuor Foundation.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Covid-19 Update -1 May 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusRakesh Wahi -

The Optimists Theory of Mitigation

We all possess an invisible crystal ball that works illimitably in our minds. For most, it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Debates

Let the lions roar and change the way the world sees Africa

Contributor -
African storytellers should not forget that Africa brought the world coffee, Nelson Mandela, Afrobeats, Nollywood and Jollof Rice. We gave the world the last remaining wonder of the ancient world; the Pyramids of Giza, we are home to one of the world’s first universities, in Timbuktu, Mali.
Read more
Coronavirus

SA’s economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections: Minister Ebrahim Patel

CNBC Africa -
South Africa's Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel said that the country could rapidly move to phase 3 of lockdown should it avoid a sharp increase in levels of infections as 1.5 million people prepare to return to work as the country enters phase 4.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwanda to phase out lockdown, these are the details…

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda will reopen part of its economy from Monday, after being in lockdown to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic since Saturday, March 21
Read more
Beyond Markets

EXPO 2020: Dubai as an opportunity for business expansion

CNBC Africa -
The Managing Director of Ideas91, Rohit Dev says Dubai has given businesses a great opportunity to expand and the success of his company hinges on the global connectivity Dubai provides. He also notes that Dubai gives companies all the tools to become successful. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him to discuss this and more....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

One of the last of Mandela’s band of brothers is gone – freedom fighter Denis Goldberg passes away.

article CNBC Africa -
Anyone who knew him will tell you he was his own man. When politics and the ruling party took a dismal turn in South Africa he was never afraid to speak out against the ill-advised actions of many of his former comrades.
Read more

How Kenneth Kaunda went on trial for sabotage-days of chaos, soldiers and threats.

article CNBC Africa -
“You try to speak to that old man today and you will be severely man handled!” shouted the police chief as he snatched my notebook and started leafing through it.
Read more

How 10,000 COVID-19 hit companies blundered and missed out on millions

article CNBC Africa -
"Yet 10,000 applications were filled in with incorrect statements making it impossible for the forms to be processed," Kubayi-Ngubane told a media briefing.
Read more

COVID-19: Mboweni says SA government to put R800 billion to help ease pandemic

article CNBC Africa -
"We have looked at the budget and anything that can be postponed will be postponed.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved