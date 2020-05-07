article
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Quarterly Labour Force Survey Q2:2020 data will be collected telephonically

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

Understanding the rise of Rwanda’s e-commerce industry

Rwanda is catching up with the global trends with services like e-government, online financial transactions and e-commerce considered as an important developmental and trade facilitation tool needed, especially during these times. On this episode of Doing Business in Rwanda we dig deeper into the increase of demand and rise of e-commerce in Rwanda....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How Ghana plans to help its COVID-19 hit industries stay open

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo says the country has reached an agreement with the Bank of Ghana and other commercial banks in the country to raise three billion cedis to support specific industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. John Gatsi, Dean of the School of Business at the University of Cape Coast joins CNBC Africa to assess the palliatives rolled by the Ghanaian government so far.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Amadou Hott on how Senegal is responding to the COVID-19 shock

Amadou Hott, Senegal’s Minister for Economy, Planning and International Cooperation joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the country is responding to the Covid-19 shock.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is changing its collection method for the second quarter of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) due to restrictions on face-to-face collections imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke, has announced that Stats SA will conduct data collection for key labour statistics using telephone interviews instead of fieldworkers visiting sampled dwelling units (households).

“Continuous measuring of the economy is an important and necessary undertaking. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics South Africa will continue providing the salient labour statistics for policy and evidence based decision making” said Mr Maluleke. Telephonic data collection for Q2:2020 will commence on Monday 11 May 2020. Collection of data will be conducted using the Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview (CATI) methodology.

The current situation dictates changes to and adaption of our processes and methodology. The Q2 QLFS questionnaire has been slightly modified for telephonic interviewing and few questions on COVID-19 have been added. Unlike the online COVID-19 surveys conducted by Stats SA, which used convenience sampling and were therefore not representative of the South African population, the estimates from this survey will be representative of the experience of all South Africans.

“The lockdown and progression of the pandemic resulted in the discontinuation of face-to-face data collection. We are appealing for cooperation and participation from all households sampled for the survey as the data will provide much-needed information on how COVID-19 has impacted employment in South Africa,” said Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke.

Contact numbers for dwelling units in the sample were sourced from the QLFS data for previous quarters. There is a need to change the survey methodology slightly so there will be no rotation of dwelling units out of the sample until the situation with the pandemic improves. Some of our respondents were supposed to be in the sample for the last time in the previous quarter; we now plead with them to stay in the sample for a few more quarters to ensure that there is continuity in the production of the labour statistics that the country needs, especially during the crisis period, to assess its impact on the estimates.

Stats SA official will not ask for ID numbers and banking details. Should you want to verify the details of the Stats SA officials, please go to the Fieldworker Verification link on the Stats SA website (www.statssa.gov.za)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Statistics South Africa.

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7808
Next articleCoronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 impacts observing system
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

articleCNBC Africa -

How kind struggle hero Denis Goldberg lit up dark days behind bars with the help of a Rabbi

“In the years I spent there, Bram Fischer was with us until one day he slipped and fell, fracturing the collar of his femur. He was left without treatment for fourteen days,”
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Amadou Hott on how Senegal is responding to the COVID-19 shock

CNBC Africa -
Amadou Hott, Senegal’s Minister for Economy, Planning and International Cooperation joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the country is responding to the Covid-19 shock.
Read more
Videos

This is the hefty price Burger King is paying for SA’s lock-down

CNBC Africa -
As of Friday the 1st of May, South Africa entered into level 4 lock-down regulations, which permitted food businesses to operate on a home delivery service basis only. Burger King South Africa has opened some of its franchises on Wednesday the 6th of May and Juan Klopper the Chief Operating Officer at Burger King South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more on the process of reopening and the impact that Covid-19 has had on the business.
Read more
Videos

How will the Southern African airline industry emerge from COVID-19 crisis?

CNBC Africa -
The global aviation industry is experiencing devastating financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, which is resulting in job losses, airline restructuring and the complete dismantling of airline businesses. Here in South Africa we have been served with our fair share of airline troubles as this week Comair entered into voluntary business rescue and SAA is looking at developing a new national carrier. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the latest on Southern Africa’s airline industry and national carrier South African Airways is Chris Zweigenthal, Chief Executive Officer of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa.
Read more
Videos

Citadel on how to manage your wealth during & post Covid-19

CNBC Africa -
Wealth management during these uncertain times is crucial to many investors who are treading on rocky waters due to crisis in the global equity markets and the loss of personal income or financial stability. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack the key financial management advice during and after the Covid-19 pandemic is Maarten Ackerman, Advisory Partner and Chief Economist at Citadel
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 impacts observing system

APO Africa Press Office -
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is concerned about the increasing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the quantity and quality of weather observations and forecasts, as well as atmospheric and climate monitoring. Meteorological measurements taken from aircraft have plummeted by an average 75-80% compared to normal, but with very large regional variations; in the southern hemisphere, the loss is closer to 90%. Surface-based weather observations are in decline, especially in Africa a
Read more

Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7808

APO Africa Press Office -
The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 7808. Today we regrettably report 5 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. #StayHome, wear a mask at all times in public places, wash your hands regularly & disinfect surfaces.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

World Rugby and iCoachKids join forces to increase global coaching reach

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoWorld Rugby (www.World.Rugby) calling on global rugby family to get ‘rugby ready’ during this period of downtime; Free coaching, strength and conditioning and coaching modules available to the global rugby community on www.passport.WorldRugby.org; Strategic partnership focused on innovation and accessibility underscores rugby’s youth appeal ambition; COVID-19 pandemic provides opportunity for sports educators and coaches to reset and upskill; Rugby coaching reachin
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 7 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 1843; of these twenty-five (25) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are One-Hundred-Eighty-Seven (187). All of the cases confirmed positive are Ethiopians of which 24 are male and 1 is female and their age ranges from 17-65 years old. Among the cases 21 of them are Addis Ababa residents, 2 are from SNNPR (Hadiya end Kernbata Zone), and 2 from Oromia region (Borena quarantine ce
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved