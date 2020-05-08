Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update – 07 MAY 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The Ministry would like to report that today. I 350 rapid screening tests and 333 PCR tests were done in the public sector. No PCR tests were done in Bulawayo today. All the PCR tests done in Harare today were negative for COVID-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has thirty-four confirmed cases, including nine recoveries and four deaths.

The latest recoveries include 4 cases from Harare. These were confirmed through two consecutive PCR negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hrs apart in line with the WHO guidance.

Cumulatively, a total of 9 594 rapid screening tests and 8141 PCR diagnostic tests have been done to date.

Table 1. Distribution of PCR confirmed cases and their clinical status.

Province

No. of PCR confirmed cases

No. of recovered easiest

No. deceased

Matabeleland North

1

i

0

Bulawayo

12

0

1

Harare

13

4

2

Mashonaland East

5

4

0

Mashonaland West

3

0

1

Total

34

9

4

The Ministry- continues to be on high alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene, always wear a face mask in public places and exercise social distancing.

Most of the screening tests were conducted on returning residents who were screened for COVID-19 at our ports of entry. As one of the mitigatory measures against COVID-19, all returning residents will undergo mandatory quarantine at designated centres. Additionally, diagnostic PCR testing will be done on all before discharge from the quarantine centre.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.