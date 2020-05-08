articleCoronavirusSouthern Africa
How COVID-19 led to wild animal invasions in Africa.

By Chris Bishop

SA workers receive R9.5bn through UIF’s COVID-19 relief scheme

South Africa’s Department of Employment and Labour has through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) disbursed almost R9.5 billion (R 9,474,081 937.26) through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefitting 1,937,558 workers.
How Covid-19 is transforming tertiary education systems

The Covid-19 pandemic is changing the way in which learning and educational systems operate globally. South African universities closed its doors to the Covid-19 outbreak from the 16th of March. This has forced students and professors to adapt to a new normal of learning through technology. The concern for many students, parents and professors during this time is based on the completion of the academic year, the future of higher education and the safety of students. Joining CNBC Africa for the South African Vice-Chancellor round table is Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, UJ Cice-Chancellor Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Mandla Makhanya and UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng....
Brent set for weekly gain of 15%

Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
By Chris Bishop.

Like most hard pressed entrepreneurs in Africa, Don Scott had to cut costs and batten down the hatches in the face of the COVID-19 lockdown – like very few, he also had to worry about wild animal invasions and encroaching bush.

Scott, an engineer by trade, runs the Tanda Tula lodge, in Timbavati near the Kruger Park, in northern South Africa. Right now it is operating on a skeleton staff as most of his 62 workers are taking leave; they were paid for April, but took a 15 per cent cut. For those left, their full time job is trimming back the fast growing bush and stopping the wild animals, that live in it, from taking over the resort.

“If you let a game lodge go you will never find it again!” laughs Scott. As speak on the telephone a pride of lions has just walked across his manicured lawn- six males and four lionesses, he says, before continuing with his story.

“What the few of us left have got to do is cut back the trees and make sure there is enough human activity around the camp. If there is then usually the animals stay on the periphery.”

Scott watched the lights go out at his game lodge in a few crazy days in March. The travel ban was declared on March 15 and the resort emptied. On that Sunday, 22 of the camp’s 24 tents were occupied by tourists from the United States, France and the United Kingdom. By the following Friday, nearly all the tourists had fled to the airport. On that evening, two British holiday makers remained rattling around in the huge dining room at the lodge.

“We got all the staff together and sat down and had dinner with them so they didn’t feel lonely,” says Scott.

“But to be honest, I think we were all trying to keep each other’s spirits up.”

For now Scott spends his days hacking at the bush, watching out for lions and waiting for the travel restrictions and lockdown to subside. Until it does there won’t be a tourist in sight in Timbavati and lions will be the fleeting kings of the lawn, as well as the forest.

Don Scott will be taking part in the CNBC Africa virtual panel discussion Business Tomorrow at 14 00 CAT on Channel 410 on Tuesday May 12.       

Previous article
Brent set for weekly gain of 15%

Brent crude futures are on track for a weekly gain of 15 per cent, Femi Ojumu, a Senior Partner at Femi Ojumu & Co. joins CNBC Africa to discuss the dynamics impacting oil prices and how it impacts Nigeria.
How COVID-19 is accelerating the migration to digital transactions

More than ever digital transactions have grown significantly more useful as Covid-19 regulations require people to social distance and remain cautious of physical contact.
The cost of COVID-19 on high end tourism

High end luxury tourism players have not been spared the effects of Covid-19 either with many still unsure what next, CNBC Africa spoke to Bonita Umutoni, Sales and Marketing Manager, One and Only Nyungwe on how best players like them are handling the fallout from the crisis.
How processed food factories are handling COVID-19 shocks

Food companies have also not been immune to economic impact of the Covid-19 emergency; CNBC Africa spoke to Jean Marie Prosper Ndayiragije, the Country Manager at Africa Improved Foods to find out more on how the company is handling the effects of Covid-19.
