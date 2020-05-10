Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update – 10 May 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 UPDATE: 1,056 samples tested today 23 positive cases today Total confirmed cases stand at 672 32 recoveries today Total discharged and recovered stands at 239 2 fatalities today Total fatalities stand at 32

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo