article
Updated:

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Sunday, 17 May 2020, Time: 11:00)

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Is Telemedicine The Future Of Health Care?

The coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals, physicians and the medical community. That's pushed telemedicine into the hands of providers and patients as the first response for primary care. Telemedicine isn't new to the medical community, how
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

AfCFTA: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity to spur intra-Africa trade

The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rwandan manufacturing companies turn to production of COVID-19 protective gear

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the government commissioned 38 local clothing companies to manufacture face masks after thorough assessment....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 43

Confirmed cases: 505

At Isolation Centres: 332

Recovered: 141

Deaths: 32

In quarantine: 2,089

Out of quarantine: 2,593

Gender Confirmed

Female – 240 Male – 265

Places

Confirmed cases by district

Bo

22

Bonthe

13

Bombali

12

Falaba

3

Kailahun

4

Kambia

0

Kono

0

Kenema

24

Koinadugu

2

Moyamba

1

Portloko

8

Pujehun

0

Tonkolili

4

Western Rural

38

Western Urban

374

Total

505

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (17th May 2020)
Next articleCoronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (17 May 2020)
- Advertisement -
Videos

Old Mutual launches Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom – A 175th birthday legacy initiative

CNBC Africa -
Old Mutual is celebrating its 175th year birthday and it is commemorating this big achievement by launching Africa’s Biggest Digital classroom. The Digital classroom will be in response to the educational challenges that face the continent, which includes the lack of physical and financial resources to deliver the best ways of learning and teaching. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Khanyi Chaba, Head of Responsible Business at Old Mutual....
Read more
International News

How Amazon Tried To Get Shoppers To Buy Less So It Could Catch Up

CNBC -
After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy
Read more
Coronavirus

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger

CNBC -
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
Read more
International News

How Covid-19 Testing Works

CNBC -
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (17 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed: 887 Total recovered: 313 Deaths: 50 12 patients have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered from Coronavirus to 313.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (17 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 64 Benadir: 33 Somaliland: 16 Galmudug: 8 Koonfur Galbeed: 7 Male: 45 Female: 19 Recovery: 4 Death: 1 Total confirmed cases: 1421 Total recoveries: 152 Total deaths: 56Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (17th May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal cumulative confirmed positive cases - 505 Total number of deaths - 32 Active new cases - 43 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 332 Cumulative recoveries - 141 Number currently in quarantine - 2,089 Number discharged from quarantine - 2,593Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.
Read more

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 17 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 4225; of these Eleven (11) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Three-Hundred-Seventeen (317). Among the confirmed cases, 5 of them are male and 6 are female. All of them are Ethiopians and their age ranges from 17 to 45 years old. Among the cases 4 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 6 from Somali region (Jigjiga quarantine center) and 1 is from Amhara region (North Sh
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved