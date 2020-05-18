article
Updated:

Without Governments’ Flexibility on Oil Personnel Movements, Oil and Gas Production Across Africa Will Be Severely Impacted

By Africa Press Office

News

International NewsCNBC -

Is Telemedicine The Future Of Health Care?

The coronavirus pandemic has overwhelmed hospitals, physicians and the medical community. That's pushed telemedicine into the hands of providers and patients as the first response for primary care. Telemedicine isn't new to the medical community, how
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

AfCFTA: Why COVID-19 presents the best opportunity to spur intra-Africa trade

The acting Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, Dorothy Tembo says the coronavirus pandemic could represent a risk for the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, but African leaders could also turn that into an opportunity for stronger collaboration if specific policies are fast-tracked. She joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for more insight on this discussion....
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rwandan manufacturing companies turn to production of COVID-19 protective gear

Manufacturers in the country have stepped forward to bridge the demand gap and improve access to personal protection equipment under the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. In April, the government commissioned 38 local clothing companies to manufacture face masks after thorough assessment....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Some charter flights with oil industry personnel and medical equipment’s have been allowed to land a few oil-producing countries like Nigeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea and others lately, allowing a much-needed rotation of oil sector workers. The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) believes that such charter flight operations led by international oil companies such as ExxonMobil in Equatorial Guinea must be expanded across all oil-producing states and governments should immediately facilitate these movements.

Upon arrival in oil cities, all personnel on board will go under mandatory quarantine. This is in full compliance with the Advisory Guidelines for the Management and Safety of Oil Workers issued by the African Energy Chamber last week, and available at www.EnergyChamber.org.

Because of sustained lockdowns and travel restrictions globally, oil workers have been forced to stay on site longer and work extra hours, increasing the risk of lost time injury across oil industry operations.

“Whether oil companies have been forced to maintain personnel on site for extended periods of time or withdraw their workers altogether, the situation is no longer viable. Oil workers need to be able to rotate safely in and out of the work sites, and fields need to be maintained and operated by sound and rested personnel,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber. “We urge oil-producing countries to work with oil and air companies to adhere to the Chamber’s Advisory Guidelines and ensure a safe movement of oil sector personnel across the continent. We continue to have positive dialogue with governments and the industry and we are confident about a solution very soon,” he added.

Amid extended travel restrictions, the African Energy Chamber is urging all stakeholders to put the safety of oil workers and the ability of oil companies to continue operating at the top of industry priorities. Several additional special flights can and should be organized in and out of African oil producing countries.

There is also a space for commercial airlines to operate special charter flights between key oil countries such as Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo, South Sudan, Angola, Ghana and Nigeria on a bi-monthly basis in which oil companies could book seats for their personnel. Without such movement taking place, production across African oil & gas fields could be greatly impacted and the safety of our workers could put in jeopardy.

The African oil sector has already been brutally hit by Covid-19 and the oil price crash. We need to show a lot more commonsense and pragmatism as we work on a comeback. Adding to the pain with restrictions that handicap the industry will only lead to a longer and slower recovery.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCoronavirus – South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi urges more Employers to apply for Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Benefits
- Advertisement -
Videos

Old Mutual launches Africa’s Biggest Digital Classroom – A 175th birthday legacy initiative

CNBC Africa -
Old Mutual is celebrating its 175th year birthday and it is commemorating this big achievement by launching Africa’s Biggest Digital classroom. The Digital classroom will be in response to the educational challenges that face the continent, which includes the lack of physical and financial resources to deliver the best ways of learning and teaching. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack more on this is Khanyi Chaba, Head of Responsible Business at Old Mutual....
Read more
International News

How Amazon Tried To Get Shoppers To Buy Less So It Could Catch Up

CNBC -
After weeks of encouraging shoppers to order less by slowing down promotions, coupons, ads and reviews, Amazon says delivery speeds are returning to normal. CNBC explores all the ways Amazon tweaked its online experience to encourage shoppers to buy
Read more
Coronavirus

Bill Gates: ‘I wish I had done more’ to warn world about pandemic danger

CNBC -
Billionaire and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says he wishes he had “done more” to warn the world about the potential dangers of a global pandemic before coronavirus became one of the biggest public health issues in decades.
Read more
International News

How Covid-19 Testing Works

CNBC -
There are three types of Covid-19 tests: genetic, antibody and antigen. More than 630 distinct tests are commercially available or in development, and some major players include Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher, LabCorp and the CDC are involved. CNBC exp
Read more
- Advertisement -

Featured

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi urges more Employers to apply for Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Benefits

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe quest by the Minister of Employment and Labour to ensure that more vulnerable workers benefit from the COVID-19 TERS scheme is beginning to bear fruit with a number of domestic workers being paid directly. As of Saturday, 16 May 2020, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) figures showed that 14 113 domestic workers had benefitted from the special lockdown benefit to the tune of R55 572 870.00. The figures further showed that 10 09
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Update 17 May 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
New cases - 5 Total confirmed cases - 70 Total active cases - 40 Total recovered - 27 Total number of tests conducted - 1803 Total deaths - 3Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of the 26th Lab to the National COVID-19 Laboratory Network

APO Africa Press Office -
We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the 26th lab to the national COVID-19 Laboratory Network: Accunalysis Diagnostic Centre, Anambra. In progress: Katsina, Kwara & Gombe. Read our FAQs on COVID-19 Diagnostics: https://bit.ly/2LDoq0B. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (17 May 2020)

APO Africa Press Office -
Total confirmed: 887 Total recovered: 313 Deaths: 50 12 patients have been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered from Coronavirus to 313.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved