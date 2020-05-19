Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (19 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 47 Puntland: 19 Benadir: 13 Somaliland: 8 South West: 7
Male: 42 Female: 5 Recovery: 15 Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 1502 Total recoveries: 178 Total deaths: 59
