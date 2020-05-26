article

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 229 new cases of COVID-19

229 new cases of COVID-19; Lagos-90 Katsina-27 Imo-26 Kano-23 FCT-14 Plateau-12 Ogun-9 Delta-7 Borno-5 Rivers-5 Oyo-4 Gombe-3 Osun-2 Anambra-1 Bayelsa-1

8068 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 2311 Deaths: 233

