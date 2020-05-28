article

Meet the Winners of Africa.com’s Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19 Competition

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Six finalists were chosen from a wide field of applicants to compete on today’s Brilliant African Innovations Against COVID-19, a “Shark Tank” style contest in which entrepreneurs competed for prizes.  The judges for the competition were Juliet Ehimuan, Director, West Africa-Google; Andile Ngcaba, Founding Partner and Chairman of Convergence Partners; Eric Osiakwan, Managing Partner of Chanzo Capital; and Adrian Vermooten, Head of Digital Innovation, Standard Bank.  In addition, over 2,000 audience members voted for their innovator of choice.  The audience vote counted for 25% of the total points awarded, while the judges’ votes counted for 75% of the total points awarded.

To see the winners at the emotional moment they learned that they won the competition, please click here. (https://bit.ly/2TOlB1f)

The first prize was awarded to Laud Basing of Ghana, founder of Incas Diagnostics for his rapid Covid-19 test, which is combined with a comprehensive app that incorporates symptom assessment, data capture of test results, tracking of patient location using GPS signals, and dissemination of all of this information to public health authorities.  Laud Basing receives a $500 prize; mentoring by Harvard Business School Professor of Entrepreneurship, Tarun Khanna; and a $5,000 media package from Africa.com.  To see Basing’s two minute video submission for the competition, click here. (https://bit.ly/3c3s26Q)

The contest judges were so compelled by the strength of the finalists that they decided to award  additional prizes to the two finalists who were tied for second place.  One of the two second prize winners was Mary Mwangi of Kenya, founder of Data Integrated, for her Epesi Trip Planner, an app that allows tuk-tuk (public bus) passengers to book a ride and pay online ahead of time, thus avoiding densely populated lines to board buses, and the payment of fares electronically, thus avoiding human contact associated with the use of cash. To see Mwangi’s two minute video submission for the competition, click here. (https://bit.ly/2XGfVY4)

The second finalist tied for second prize was Dr. Wale Adeosun of Nigeria, founder of Wellvis, which uses machine learning to help patients assess their risk for COVID-19, and depending on the outcome, educates patients about the virus, and recommends next steps using a telemedicine platform.  The COVID-19 Triage Tool assists the larger medical community, and society, by reducing unnecessary calls and visits to clinics and hospitals.  To see Adeosun’s two minute video submission for the competition, click here. (https://bit.ly/3d9onFL)

Mwangi and Adeosun each won $250 and a $2,500 media package from Africa.com.  Mwangi won a mentoring session with Adrian Vermooten, Head of Digital Innovation at Standard Bank.  Adeosun won a mentoring session with Juliet Ehimuan, Director – West Africa, Google.

The full video of competition will soon be available on virtualconferenceafrica.com.

Thank you to Convergence Partners for joining Africa.com to fund the prizes.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa.com.

Media Contact:  Laura Joseph Phone: +27 82 332 0473 Email:  [email protected]

About Africa.com: Africa.com is a media holding company with an extensive array of platforms that reach a global audience interested in African content and community. Africa.com’s interests include a business publisher’s ad network, content syndication, the website at www.iafrica.com,  email newsletters, various social media platforms, and internet domain names ending with the “.africa.com” extension. Africa.com operates from Johannesburg, Lagos, and New York, and has a presence in Cape Town and Nairobi.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

South Africa’s Mama Money Expands Global Reach with Western Union

Africa Press Office -
Western Union (https://bit.ly/2U1IrTh),, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and Mama Money (https://www.MamaMoney.co.za/), a rapidly growing international money transfer company, have joined forces to enable Mama Money customers to send money to their loved ones around the world via Western Union’s Global Network. This collaboration will gear Mama Money’s more than 500,000 customers in South Africa to send money from their smartphones
Read more
Videos

Nigeria records 1.87% GDP growth in Q1’2020

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s economy grew by 1.87 per cent in real terms, in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 0.23 percentage point drop year-on-year. When compared to the preceding quarter, Africa’s largest economy shaved off 0.68 percentage points of economic growth. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa to break down the first-quarter GDP figures and Capital Importation reports from the National Bureau of Statistics....
Read more
International News

Why your next holiday in Europe will change | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
Tourism is an important sector of the European economy, but lockdown measures have brought the industry to a standstill. As hotels, airlines and other businesses plan to reopen in time for the summer season, will there be enough demand to keep them afloat? CNBC's Silvia Amaro reports. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Economy #Tourism...
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 27 May

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs of 1pm on 27 May, the Western Cape has 7660 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 16 551 confirmed cases and 8504 recoveries.  Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 16551 Total recoveries 8504 Total deaths 387 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 7660 Total number of tests                   
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Financial

Abel Sithole appointed as CEO of South Africa’s PIC

CNBC Africa -
On Wednesday, South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the appointment of Abel Sithole as the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Executive Director on the Board of Directors.
Read more
CEO Interviews

91-year-old business titan’s mission to raise R108mn to feed the hungry

CNBC Africa -
The old saying, “Age ain’t nothing but a number” has never been more true for 91-year-old business veteran Solly Krok. The entrepreneur who built the Gold Reef City casino, South Africa’s only Apartheid Museum and events facility Summer Place is not done yet. His latest business venture involves putting his legs to the test. Solly plans to walk 91 km to raise over a million rand to fund hunger and food security in South Africa, made worse by Covid-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

Kenyan government under fire over coronavirus quarantine centres

Reuters -
Kenya’s government is facing growing criticism over quarantine centres it set up to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with witnesses saying some are squalid and expose residents to the risk of catching COVID-19.
Read more
Coronavirus

Rwandan entrepreneurs treated to Covid-19 business survival boot camp

CNBC Africa -
Access to Finance Rwanda in partnership with the African Management institute, the Private Sector Federation and others, has launched a new webinar series dubbed, ‘The Business Survival Bootcamp’, through their website, SME Response Clinic. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the unique challenges that have presented themselves as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and is slated to begin next week. Head of Programs at AFR, Jean Bosco Iyacu joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Trending Now

Beyond Markets

Addressing Nigeria’s power privatisation hitches

CNBC Africa -
The senate in Nigeria is calling for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s power privatisation policy, as they say, the current arrangement does not seem to be working. George Etomi, Director at Eko Electricity Distribution Company joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to assess the hitches in Nigeria’s power sector privatisation and more....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria records 1.87% GDP growth in Q1’2020

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s economy grew by 1.87 per cent in real terms, in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 0.23 percentage point drop year-on-year. When compared to the preceding quarter, Africa’s largest economy shaved off 0.68 percentage points of economic growth. Kayode Akindele, Partner at TIA Capital joins CNBC Africa to break down the first-quarter GDP figures and Capital Importation reports from the National Bureau of Statistics....
Read more
International News

Why your next holiday in Europe will change | CNBC Reports

CNBC -
Tourism is an important sector of the European economy, but lockdown measures have brought the industry to a standstill. As hotels, airlines and other businesses plan to reopen in time for the summer season, will there be enough demand to keep them afloat? CNBC's Silvia Amaro reports. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi #CNBC #Economy #Tourism...
Read more
International News

Why A V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely: Mark Zandi

CNBC -
Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi says investors are too optimistic about a quick economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. He explains what policymakers should do to boost the recovery and discusses longer-term changes in the econ
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved