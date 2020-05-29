Coronavirus – Africa: Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (29 May 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

HIGHLIGHTS

Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya and South Africa.

All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have now been affected by the pandemic, with Lesotho recording its first case on 13 May. Cross-border transmission is a rising concern.

The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from about 10,000 on 1 May to nearly 50,000 by the end of the month.

Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.

Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

KEY FIGURES

46,881 total cases in the region (as of 29 May)

1,060 total deaths

26 countries affected in the region

