Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Wednesday, 3rd June 2020, Time: 11:00)

New cases: 13
Confirmed cases: 909
At Isolation Centres: 371
Recovered: 491
Deaths: 47
In quarantine: 1,782
Out of quarantine: 4,757
Gender Confirmed
Female – 466 Male – 443
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
47
Bonthe
28
Bombali
20
Falaba
4
Kailahun
19
Kambia
1
Karene
0
Kono
9
Kenema
67
Koinadugu
3
Moyamba
10
Portloko
18
Pujehun
5
Tonkolili
9
Western Rural
138
Western Urban
531
Total
909
