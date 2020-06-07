Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7th June 2020, 6 pm EAT

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 7 June 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (184,333) deaths (5,071), and recoveries (81,780) by region:

Central (19,693 cases; 439 deaths; 7,189 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,570; 5; 37), Chad (836; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (4,016; 85; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (3,101; 21; 833), Sao Tome & Principe (499; 12; 68)

Eastern (21,819; 638; 6,641): Comoros (141; 2; 67), Djibouti (4,207; 28; 1,877), Eritrea (41; 0; 39), Ethiopia (2,020; 27; 344), Kenya (2,767; 84; 752), Madagascar (1,052; 9; 233), Mauritius (337; 10; 324), Rwanda (431; 2; 283), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), somalia (2,289; 82; 431), south Sudan (1,317; 14; 6), Sudan (6,081; 359; 2,014), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (616; 0; 82)

Northern (53,065; 2,201; 23,600): Algeria (10,050; 698; 6,631), Egypt (32,612; 1,198; 8,538), Libya (256; 5; 52), Mauritania (883; 43; 69), Morocco (8,177; 208; 7,328), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 982)

Southern (48,657; 977; 25,674): Angola (88; 4; 24), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (322; 3; 224), Lesotho (4; 0; 2), Malawi (409; 4; 55), Mozambique (424; 2; 127), Namibia (29; 0; 16), South Africa (45,973; 952; 24,258), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), Zimbabwe (279; 4; 33)

Western (41,099; 816; 18,676): Benin (261; 3; 151), Burkina Faso (889; 53; 770), cape Verde (554; 5; 240), Cöte d'Ivoire (3,557; 36; 1,750), Gambia (26; 1; 21), Ghana (9,462; 44; 3,547), Guinea (4,117; 23; 2,857), Guinea-Bissau (1,368; 12; 153), Liberia (345; 30; 185), Mali (1,533; 92; 873), Niger (970; 65; 867), Nigeria (12,233; 342; 3,826), Senegal (4,328; 49; 2,588), Sierra Leone (969; 48; 608), Togo (487; 13; 240)

