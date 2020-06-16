articlePolitical

June 16 1976: The man behind the high school that made history: who was Morris Isaacson?

| Updated:
Chris Bishop
Chris Bishop

By Chris Bishop

Much has been written about Morris Isaacson High School in the last 44 years and its place as a crucible of the Soweto uprising, but very little about the man who gave his money and name to the school.

Children from Morris Isaacson High School led the march through Soweto, to Orlando Stadium on June 16 that culminated in shootings and bloodshed leaving at least 176 dead – reports say the death toll was many times more. The youth of Soweto was protesting against the use of Afrikaans as, a language of instruction, because they felt it was a tool of oppression preparing them for menial jobs. Morris Isaacson High School was sought after by parents as it stuck to English – seen as the language of opportunity – but, in 1976, the authorities decreed it too was going to teach in Afrikaans.

It was a bitter chapter in a long history of Morris Isaacson that dates back to 1896. That was the year the man himself landed in South Africa. Isaacson arrived from Lithuania, the Baltic state that yielded the majority of Jewish immigrants to South Africa. He made a name for himself in his adopted country as a trade unionist, businessman and philanthropist.

In his later years, Isaacson gave money to open a school in what is now Soweto with the idea of funding black children towards university. It opened up in 1956 with 10 classrooms and 300 pupils under the name Mohloding School.  

The school educated leading lights of the South African liberation movement including Murphy Morobe, Tsietsi Mashanini  – one of the leaders of the Soweto uprising – and activist Abram Onkgopotse Tiro who perished in exile in Botswana in a bomb attack in 1972.

Nelson Mandela visited Morris Isaacson High School in May 1993 to acknowledge its place in the history of the struggle.

In 2017, according to Jewish Report, Isaacson’s grandson South African born Kevin, who lives in Israel, visited the school in his first visit to the land of his birth for half a century.

Kevin said grandfather gave the educational cause top priority.

“He was very far thinking in those days,” he said in using his wealth in a positive way.

“And it is satisfying to see this is still ongoing. This community wants to be successful and to make this a better place for the younger generation.”        

Related Content

Coronavirus

This initiative uses cartoons to address the scourge of child labour

CNBC Africa -
Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of child workers but could a new strategy of using cartoons to amplify the plight of children bring about change? Activist, Fernando Morales joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

Digging deeper into the 2020/21 Kenyan budget

CNBC Africa -
Kenya, just like her neighbours Uganda and Tanzania released her national budget last week but is the new budget some form of government bubble? George Bodo, Director of Callstreet Research, joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Coronavirus

How Nigeria plans to tackle unemployment during the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says prompt pre-emptive measures need to be taken otherwise Nigeria's unemployment rate could rise to about 33.6 per cent, by the end of the year. Osinbajo made this statement while presenting a post-COVID-19 Economic Sustainability Plan to President Muhammadu Buhari. Wilson Erumebor, Senior Economist at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Financial

Why Warren Buffett believes most people shouldn’t pick individual stocks, this what they should do instead…

CNBC -
Investing legend Warren Buffett wants you to keep it simple and trust index funds when it comes to investing your money.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

article

June 16 1976: A happy picture that masks the sorrow of a bloody and violent day.

Chris Bishop -
“We thought this was going to be the last time we were going to see each other. We thought let’s take a memory picture so we won’t forget each other - I am the one squatting there. So if we lose each other we will at least have a memory. We put our placards on the floor; we took this picture just in case we are not coming back.
Read more
Videos

How to recapitalise African economies hit by the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Due to the fall-out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many economies are grappling with a need for investment across various sectors as a way of keeping jobs and low unemployment figures. But how best can this be done? We join CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera for this panel discussion on the topic of How to Recapitalise African Economies....
Read more
Videos

Harriet Thomson: COVID-19 presents an opportunity for stronger Nigeria-UK ties

CNBC Africa -
The coronavirus pandemic has been dealing a severe blow to global economies, from oil price shocks, to supply chain disruptions leaving global investment flows at subpar levels. Sustaining key partnerships at a time like this will definitely go a long way to cushion the impact of the pandemic. At a virtual ministerial meeting of the UK-Nigeria Economic Development Forum, the United Kingdom and Nigeria pledged to keep the flow of bilateral trade and maintain existing investments through the crisis. Harriet Thomson, British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria joins CNBC Africa's Kenneth Igbomor for more....
Read more
Videos

As SA commemorates the Soweto uprising of 1976, a survivor shares his story

CNBC Africa -
A survivor of the Soweto uprising tells the story of how he survived the bullets of June 16 1976. Dr Richard Lebethe survived and studied medicine. This is his remarkable story....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

East Africa

Abiy Ahmed put Ethiopia on the road to democracy: but he still has a lot to do, here’s why

Contributor -
It’s two years since a surprise leadership change took place in Ethiopia.
Read more
article

Youth Day 2020: OPINION: Why a changing world means more trouble for South Africa’s youth.

Contributor -
Deep inequalities – South Africa's income inequality is among the highest globally, as measured by the Gini index – and resistance to reforms from key stakeholders limit the government's room to adopt and implement structural reforms.
Read more
article

June 16 1976: The man behind the high school that made history: who was Morris Isaacson?

Chris Bishop -
It was a bitter chapter in a long history of Morris Isaacson that dates back to 1896. That was the year the man himself landed in South Africa. Isaacson arrived from Lithuania, the Baltic state that yielded the majority of Jewish immigrants to South Africa. He made a name for himself in his adopted country as a trade unionist, businessman and philanthropist.
Read more
Videos

#BusinessTomorrow: What is the future of online and social media in Africa?

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and his expert guests look into the future of how the digital space is growing by the day and how it challenges our very view of media and how people get their news....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved