article

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

1. Partnerships and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total).

Over 13,400 returnee migrants have completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine in the 54 quarantine facilities across Ethiopia and went home. Over 4,700 are currently under quarantine.

Participating in multisectoral COVID-19 assessments of quarantine facilities and Points of Entry (PoEs) in Assosa, Dewele, Dire Dawa, Jijiga, Gambella, Moyale, Togowachale, and Semera.

Sending shelter experts to Dewele PoE to assess temporary shelter needs for registration, COVID screening, and to serve as temporary shelter while returnees await transportation to quarantine facilities.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2Cl7jPz

2. Disease Surveillance

Between 1 April and 18 June, Ethiopia received over 16,400 returnees: 4,634 from Sudan, 3,880 from Somalia, 3,821 from Djibouti, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1024 from Kuwait, 650 from Lebanon and 647 from Kenya.

Deployed 21 data collectors to Somali region, Moyale, Semera, Metema and Dire Dawa to register returnees in quarantine centers – 1,391 new returnees registered within the week.

Continued to provide direct assistance to migrant returnees in quarantine, including food and water assistance to migrants in quarantine in Jijiga and Metema, onward transportation assistance to 52 returnees from Moyale, and medical assistance to 79 beneficiaries in Metema.

Continued to distribute PPE (masks and gloves) and NFIs to quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa, including 780 wash basins, 270 plastic mattress covers, 500 N95 masks, 65 rubber gloves and boots. IOM also continued to distribute NFIs donated by partners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Egypt: Health care workers forced to make impossible choice between ‘death or jail’

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Egyptian authorities must immediately stop their campaign of harassment and intimidation against frontline health care workers who express safety concerns or criticize the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Amnesty International said today. The organization documented how Egyptian authorities have used vague and overly broad charges of "spreading false news" and "terrorism" to arbitrarily arrest and detain health care workers who speak out and have subjected
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) West and Central Africa Regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoSITUATIONAL ANALYSIS Progression of The Pandemic in West and Central Africa The novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic, which was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China in December 2019, spread over the following weeks to all regions of the world, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a pandemic on 11 March 2020. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3dgmDK3 While the virus was slow to reach the African continent compared to other parts of the worl
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) launches USD 54 million appeal to help vulnerable migrants, mobile populations in West and Central Africa

Africa Press Office -
This week (17 June), the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in West and Central Africa called on its partners and the donor community to support its USD 54,158,500 Regional Preparedness and Response Plan to strengthen resilience among nearly ten million migrants and other mobile populations significantly affected by COVID-19. With the severe mobility, health and socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis reverberating across West and Central Africa, rapid, targeted action is ne
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: The United States continues to lead the global response to COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United States continues to lead the global effort to respond to and end the COVID-19 pandemic. Building upon decades of investment in life-saving health and humanitarian assistance, the American people should be proud of the real results we are achieving through our help to nations around the world, which also helps protect the homeland. The U.S. government has so far allocated more than $12 billion that will benefit the global COVID-19 response, and we continue to ensure that t
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
Read more
Videos

This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more
Videos

Reviewing Nigeria’s fixed income market & fx market

CNBC Africa -
Analysts say it was an eventful week for Nigeria’s fixed income market which saw a Sukuk settlement, a Treasury Bills Auction, an OMO Auction, a CRR debit and Nigeria’s May inflation figures. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout

CNBC Africa -
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?

CNBC -
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved