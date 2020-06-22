article

Coronavirus – Africa: Thirty-nine organizations call on governments to ensure access to asylum seekers during COVID-19 pandemic

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

People seeking safety are trapped at borders across Eastern Africa due to COVID-19 measures 

A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa (HECA) have today called on governments in the region to reopen borders for asylum seekers. The organizations are calling on governments to put in place measures that manage the current health emergency while ensuring asylum seekers can seek protection. 

Countries in the HECA region host approximately 4.6 million refugees and asylum seekers and have a long history of receiving asylum seekers and providing them with protection. Before the pandemic, the countries continuously received new people seeking safety and protection from violence and conflict, political persecution, or other threats to their lives. States started closing their borders in March as a public health measure to contain the transnational spread of COVID-19, without safeguards for the many women, men and children fleeing threats to their lives and freedoms and needing to seek asylum.

“While countries in the region are faced with a genuine public health emergency, governments, with support from international partners, must find solutions that respect international human rights and refugee law commitments, including the right to seek asylum. Governments should consider measures such as medical screening or testing, preventative and time-bound quarantine facilities at border crossing points to allow access to asylum seekers,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Somalia closed their borders in March 2020. In Kenya, the borders with Somalia and Tanzania closed on 16 May. Asylum seekers and refugees who cross into Kenya are sometimes arrested and returned to the border point of entry.

Blanket border closures contravene international refugee law by denying people in need of international protection an effective opportunity to seek asylum. They also violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits states from turning away people at a border and returning them to a country where they would be at risk of persecution or danger.

Along the DRC-Uganda border, approximately 10,000 displaced people have been camped out since May, waiting to seek asylum in Uganda. Following a 16 June decision by the Uganda government to allow them to enter the country, efforts are underway to prepare for their safe entry, quarantine, and settlement.

“We welcome Uganda’s decision to receive this specific group of Congolese asylum seekers. We urge the government and partners to ensure quarantine conditions for this group are dignified, and to develop more general measures to admit people needing international protection at other border points,” said Robert Hakiza, Coordinator of the Global Refugee-Led Network-Africa Chapter.

On Uganda’s border with South Sudan, for example, hundreds of people displaced by recent fighting between government soldiers and armed groups in Central Equatoria State are stuck, hoping to cross into Uganda. They are living in makeshift structures and are in urgent need of food, proper shelter, medical care, and access to clean water. Uganda closed its borders on 20 March.

“Regional bodies such as the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union (AU) should provide more leadership and guidance on how countries can safely open their borders to asylum seekers. The international community must also step in to provide the needed assistance to displaced persons, whichever the side of the border they are on,” said Lydia Zigomo, Oxfam’s Regional Director in the Horn, East and Central Africa.

The organizations are calling on regional bodies to help and encourage governments develop procedures and policies that would allow movement across borders for individuals wanting to seek asylum. This should include workable protocols for COVID-19 screening, testing and quarantine, and special measures that address the needs of marginalized groups, such as unaccompanied children, particularly in quarantine facilities.

“While the EAC has been instrumental in supporting harmonized border screenings to allow the movement of cargo across the region, they have been silent about access to asylum-seekers. Regional bodies must not leave refugees out of their COVID-19 response plans,” said George Kegoro, Executive Director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amnesty International.

Related Content

Videos

Here’s how the Covid-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s wine industry

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s wine industry was in a dire space before Covid-19 struck, and now the momentum of large, high-quality harvest this year has dwindled with the lock-down restrictions. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the wine industry’s recovery is Casey Delport, Investment Analyst at Anchor Capital.
Read more
Videos

Telkom CEO on the decision to suspend dividend policy for 3 years

CNBC Africa -
Telecoms Company Telkom is suspending its dividend policy for the next 3 years as it prioritises its capital investment programme ahead of its nearing auction of spectrum.
Read more
Videos

Fitch revises Kenya’s B+ rating to negative from stable

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Kenya’s B+ sovereign ratings to negative from stable, while affirming the rating. And the Financial Times reported that Senegal President Macky Sall, in an interview, disclosed that oil and gas projects in the country could be delayed by up to two years due to COVID-19. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Communique of the Bureau of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank Group following its meeting of 4th June 2020 regarding the...

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Bureau reiterates that it agrees that the Ethics Committee of the Boards of Directors performed its role on this matter in accordance with the applicable rule under Resolution B/BG/2008/1 1 of the Board of Governors. The Bureau also reiterates that the Chairperson of the Bureau of the Board of Governors performed her role in accepting the findings of the Ethics Committee in accordance with the said Resolution. However, based on the views of some Governors on the matter and t
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwanda sees spike in coronavirus cases

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has over the weekend seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with some predicting renewed lockdown measures as a new wave of infections seems possible. Dr. Jose Nyamusore, Rwanda Biomedical Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda sets up $100mn COVID-19 relief fund

CNBC Africa -
More collaborations between sectors and the role of financial players in a post-COVID-19 recovery for economies will be key, well according to most experts but will this be enough? CNBC Africa spoke to Marc Holtzman, Chairman of Bank of Kigali for more.
Read more
Videos

Why Africa’s perception of the COVID-19 pandemic matters

CNBC Africa -
A new survey is gauging the public opinion of Africans on how the Covid-19 crisis is playing out. The survey is a joint work of Deloitte in partnership with research firm Opinionway and consulting firm 35 Nord. The survey was carried out in 8 countries across Africa and finds that there is a deep anxiety about the economic and social consequences of the pandemic. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor caught up with Brice Chasles, Managing Partner for Francophone Africa, at Deloitte to get more insight on the findings....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: CFG Advisory on how Africans perceive the pandemic

CNBC Africa -
The CEO of Nigeria-based CFG Advisory, Tilewa Adebajo joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for an independent assessment of the joint survey by Deloitte, OpinionWay and 35 Nord on the perceptions of Africans on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the continent....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world

CNBC Africa -
South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
Read more
Videos

Here’s how the Covid-19 lock-down has impacted SA’s wine industry

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s wine industry was in a dire space before Covid-19 struck, and now the momentum of large, high-quality harvest this year has dwindled with the lock-down restrictions. Joining CNBC Africa for more on the wine industry’s recovery is Casey Delport, Investment Analyst at Anchor Capital.
Read more
Videos

Telkom CEO on the decision to suspend dividend policy for 3 years

CNBC Africa -
Telecoms Company Telkom is suspending its dividend policy for the next 3 years as it prioritises its capital investment programme ahead of its nearing auction of spectrum.
Read more
Videos

Fitch revises Kenya’s B+ rating to negative from stable

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Kenya’s B+ sovereign ratings to negative from stable, while affirming the rating. And the Financial Times reported that Senegal President Macky Sall, in an interview, disclosed that oil and gas projects in the country could be delayed by up to two years due to COVID-19. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved