article

South Africa to oppose Airlink’s bid to halt SAA creditors meeting

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

South Africa to oppose Airlink’s bid to halt SAA creditors meeting – Reuters

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa plans to oppose an application by regional airline Airlink to put South African Airways (SAA) into provisional liquidation and prevent a meeting of SAA’s creditors to discuss a restructuring plan, the government said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A South African Airways (SAA) plane is towed at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 18, 2020. Picture taken January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

Airlink was a franchisee of state-owned SAA for over two decades, an arrangement that allowed SAA to sell tickets and fly passengers on Airlink flights. SAA still owes some fees to Airlink, making the latter an unsecured creditor.

SAA went into a form of bankruptcy protection in December and since then state-appointed administrators have been trying to see what they can salvage.

SAA’s creditors were due to meet on Thursday this week to consider a proposed business rescue plan for the airline.

The restructuring plan, which would involve laying off about 90% of staff, leaving just 1,000 jobs, will cost at least 10 billion rand ($575.5 million). That is on top of the 20 billion rand that has been spent keeping the airline afloat over the past three years.

But the Department of Public Enterprises said on Monday it had been notified of a court application by Airlink to stop the meeting taking place and that unions had separately taken action to stop the meeting.

The proposed SAA business rescue plan prejudices concurrent creditors (unsecured creditors) of the company including Airlink, the private carrier said in a statement on Monday.

The plan benefits the government which will “own an unencumbered business, funded by concurrent creditors, but still commercially insolvent”, Airlink added.

The ministry said it would approach the court to oppose Airlink’s application that SAA be placed under provisional liquidation.

“It is disturbing that a competitor of SAA, which is 100% privately owned, as well as two labour unions, who should be acting in the best interest of their members, are seeking to destroy SAA by forcing a liquidation through the courts,” the Department of Public Enterprises said.

In response, Airlink said it was not a competitor of SAA and had been a franchisee of the airline for 23 years.

Airlink terminated the franchise agreement earlier this year when SAA failed to pay over 700 million rand of revenue for tickets issued on flights flown by the private airline.

Related Content

Videos

Nigeria to review Capital Market Masterplan

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says there are on-going efforts to review the country’s Capital Market Masterplan in order to align the assumptions and projections with current realities. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world

CNBC Africa -
South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
Read more
Videos

Telkom CEO on the decision to suspend dividend policy for 3 years

CNBC Africa -
Telecoms Company Telkom is suspending its dividend policy for the next 3 years as it prioritises its capital investment programme ahead of its nearing auction of spectrum.
Read more
Videos

Fitch revises Kenya’s B+ rating to negative from stable

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Kenya’s B+ sovereign ratings to negative from stable, while affirming the rating. And the Financial Times reported that Senegal President Macky Sall, in an interview, disclosed that oil and gas projects in the country could be delayed by up to two years due to COVID-19. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

African Development Bank

S&P gives AfDB AAA Rating.

CNBC Africa -
“The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, over the next two years, AfDB will prudently manage its capital while maintaining solid levels of high-quality liquidity assets and robust funding,” S&P Global said in a statement.
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Will finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s warning of a bleak budget sets the tone of what is to come from Wednesday’s speech. Receiving a R173 billion boost from the New Development Bank, having to reprioritise R130 billion to fund part of the government’s stimulus package, billions of relief programmes that has paid out and many more standing with cupped hands asking for help, what else can we expect to come out from Wednesday’s budget? Nolan Wapenaar, Co-Chief Investment Officer for Anchor Capital and Bernard Sacks, Tax Partner at Mazars joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Why Diesel Cars Are Disappearing

CNBC -
Today, diesel engines are known to be heavy-duty, hardworking engines, most commonly found in heavy machinery. But their reputation for being fuel efficient made them a once popular choice for cars across parts of the world. Then the case for diesel
Read more
Videos

De Carnys Capital announces Tanzanian loan note

CNBC Africa -
As investors look at safe bets during the pandemic, nothing could be more attractive than government bonds. But is Tanzania the right place to do this? De Carnys Capital LTD CEO, Jim Coleman joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Wall Street rises as investors look beyond rising virus cases – Reuters

Reuters -
The S&P 500 has climbed some 42% from its March lows and the Nasdaq hit a record high earlier this month thanks to trillions of dollars in monetary and fiscal support, the reopening of businesses and improving economic data.
Read more
News

Edcon creditors’ bid to halt restructuring meeting rejected by court – Reuters

Reuters -
The planned Monday afternoon meeting to consider the plan is going ahead according to schedule, the administrators said in a notice to affected parties. The meeting is still in session.
Read more
article

South Africa to oppose Airlink’s bid to halt SAA creditors meeting

Reuters -
“It is disturbing that a competitor of SAA, which is 100% privately owned, as well as two labour unions, who should be acting in the best interest of their members, are seeking to destroy SAA by forcing a liquidation through the courts,” the Department of Public Enterprises said.
Read more
Economy

COVID-19 -Coronavirus slowdown squeezes Ivory Coast cotton sector – Reuters

Reuters -
Global cotton prices have fallen by more than 11% this year, after efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus forced clothing shops to close, dented demand and accelerated a decline triggered by the U.S.-China trade war.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved