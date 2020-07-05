article

Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

| Updated:
Reuters
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday after the latest step towards a return to normality from the coronavirus lockdown.Police on patrol as people gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Thousands of people flocked to pubs, restaurants and bars around England on Saturday as large parts of the hospitality sector reopened for the first time since March.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to “enjoy summer safely” as he bids to tread a narrow path of restoring consumer spending to help battered businesses recover, while avoiding a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Health minister Matt Hancock said he was satsified with how the latest step to ease the lockdown had gone and played down individual cases where social distancing guidelines were not respected.

“From what I’ve seen, although there’s some pictures to the contrary, very very largely people have acted responsibly,” he told Sky News.

“Overall, I’m pleased with what happened yesterday. It was really good to see people out and about, and largely socially distancing.”

Britain has been the European country worst hit by the coronavirus and has an official death toll of 44,198.

The rule changes apply only to England as the devolved nations in the United Kingdom have been setting their own timetables for easing restrictions, with Wales and Scotland easing restrictions more slowly.

Police Federation National Chair John Apter questioned whether the idea of staying socially distanced was compatible with excessive alcohol consumption.

“What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance,” he said in a tweet after finishing a shift in Southampton, south England.

“It was a busy night but the shift managed to cope.”

Related Content

Southern Africa

The African entrepreneur who made it by streaming sweet music to the locked down.

Reuters -
LUANDA (Reuters) - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a...
Read more
Insights

COMMENT: What will be the new Africa post COVID-19?

Contributor -
There are more than 600 Tech Innovation hubs across Africa. Africa’s digital revolution will emerge from them, especially in the sectors of e-commerce, distance learning for schools and universities to train better educated populations, and big opportunities in renewables and energy infrastructure to start plugging the continent’s electricity deficit.
Read more
Coronavirus

COMMENT: How I grappled with business during COVID-19

Contributor -
When the initial lockdown was declared, and business slowed to a trickle, we also looked at how we might make the most productive use of our staff.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Vetiva Capital’s fiscal outlook for Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
Vetiva Capital Management says although Nigeria’s total debt to GDP ratio is below the suggested prudential upper band of 40 per cent for developing economies, a higher than projected fiscal deficit, high cost of borrowing and weaker Naira may further limit Nigeria’s fiscal space and reduce the capacity to respond to the Covid-19 crisis. Mosope Arubayi, Chief Economist at Vetiva joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Mining

Vedanta’s Zambia copper unit warns part of Nchanga open-pit mine about to collapse

Reuters -
LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), a unit of diversified miner Vedanta Resources, has closed part of its open-pit mine...
Read more
Southern Africa

Old Mutual makes acting CEO permanent, a year after sacking predecessor

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Old Mutual said on Friday acting CEO Iain Williamson had been made permanent, ending a year of uncertainty over...
Read more
Capitec

South Africa’s Capitec forecasts 70% profit fall in blow to shares

Reuters -
(Reuters) - Capitec Bank forecast a fall of at least 70% in first-half earnings on Friday due to a spike in bad...
Read more
Economy

Land Bank default forces S.Africa’s central bank into $200 mln bailout of state investment arm

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank has issued a 3.45 billion rand ($200 million) guarantee to bail out the Corporation for...
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Sanlam launches urgent job-preservation initiative in response to COVID-19

Brandcom Partner -
Sanlam Investments is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic through large-scale support of the recovery of South African companies, from small enterprises to...
Read more
Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

Ghana’s president self-isolates after close person tests positive for coronavirus

Reuters -
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his...
Read more
article

Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

Reuters -
Thousands of people flocked to pubs, restaurants and bars around England on Saturday as large parts of the hospitality sector reopened for the first time since March.
Read more
Economy

COVID-19: Now is the time for Africa to grow food

Contributor -
This Covid-19 crisis has also exposed the extreme fragility of the global food system. Social-distancing and lockdown measures to curb the virus’s spread have significantly reduced people’s incomes and thus global food demand.
Read more
Coronavirus

Morocco’s RAM to axe routes, may reduce fleet to secure aid

Reuters -
RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc plans to cancel some air links, cut jobs and may sell 20 aircraft to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved