Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (25 July 2020)

New cases: 103

Total confirmed cases: 3557

Total active cases: 1878

Total recovered: 1585 (207 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 26602 (389 New)

Total deaths: 94 (7 New)

