article

Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Situation Report for Nigeria (30th July 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The COVID19 Nigeria situation report for 30th July, 2020 has been published.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2CW2VaF

Our daily COVID19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo


Partner Content

Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more
Brandcom

Tata International concludes a securitization transaction for its African Subsidiaries

Brandcom Partner -
UAE financial centers act as a gateway to benefit African businesses GCC, July 13th, 2020: Tata International Limited (TIL)...
Read more
Brandcom

Uber launches its largest region-wide initiative in partnership with Mastercard

Brandcom Partner -
Uber, in partnership with Mastercard to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in MEA, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

South Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s economy could contract 8.2% this year and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if it is hit by...
Read more
News

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

Reuters -
Critics say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent. Mnangagwa imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week to curb coronavirus infections.
Read more
Videos

V&A Waterfront, Treasury’s Jobs Fund launch R63mn local food community incubator

CNBC Africa -
Cape Town’s iconic tourist destination, the V&A Waterfront has announced a R63 million investment partnership with the National Treasury’s Job Fund to start a local food community incubator on the Cape Town Cruise Terminal area. Joining CNBC Africa for more is David Green, CEO of V&A Waterfront.
Read more
Mining

Glencore ups expectations for trading, cuts coal guidance

Reuters -
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss-based Glencore said a stellar performance in trading would see it hit the top end of guidance for the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved