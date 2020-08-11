Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 10 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As of 1pm on 10 August, the Western Cape has 8371 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 98 656 confirmed cases and 86 861 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
98656
Total recoveries
86861
Total deaths
3424
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
8371
Tests conducted
439776
Hospitalisations
1191 with 258 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
8297
7458
Southern
8594
7607
Northern
5737
5256
Tygerberg
12135
10942
Eastern
8995
8026
Klipfontein
8494
7576
Mitchells Plain
7778
6979
Khayelitsha
7892
7262
Total
67922
61106
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
491
375
Garden Route
Knysna
1173
908
Garden Route
George
2921
2333
Garden Route
Hessequa
213
168
Garden Route
Kannaland
71
48
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1712
1230
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
737
405
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1884
1663
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
3970
3586
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
2945
2588
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1039
897
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1377
1179
Overberg
Overstrand
1416
1291
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
231
174
Overberg
Swellendam
247
231
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1041
906
West Coast
Bergrivier
368
325
West Coast
Cederberg
138
106
West Coast
Matzikama
253
199
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1205
1074
West Coast
Swartland
1298
1062
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
348
204
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
67
25
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
10
4
Unallocated: 5579 (4774 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 32 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3424. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Hospitalisations and the re-introduction of healthcare services:
Hospitalisations in the province have dropped below the 1200 mark over the past few days- the lowest hospitalisation numbers recorded in the province since June. This is a strong indicator that our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, and our medical interventions, such the use of field hospitals, high flow nasal oxygen and the use of steroids to treat serious cases of COVID-19, are starting to pay off.
As a Government, we have been following an evidence-based, data-led approach to our health response, and we have used worst-case scenario planning to ensure that we always have adequate provisions.
While our healthcare system has been under pressure throughout this time, we have always had capacity to provide healthcare to our residents.
Our latest data indicates that we have passed our ‘peak’ and that our metro hospitals are 69% full, down from 71% the week before (all patients).
We are also adding additional capacity in rural areas, with beds at Sonstraal Hospital and in municipalities such as George.
This has allowed us to start to reintroduce certain clinical services, which will be phased in over a period of time. Interventions that have a low COVID-19 risk and which will have significant impact on health, such as immunisations, will be considered first.
Immunisation provides the most effective means for parents to protect their children from serious but preventable illnesses such as measles.
It is important that we ensure that these healthcare services are reintroduced to avoid future healthcare issues which may place further impact on our healthcare services.
While we are pleased at the progress we are making, it remains important that we continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention across the province. We note that some areas in the province continue to record increasing infection rates, especially in our rural areas. We also want to avoid a second wave in infections in the areas and hotspots where we are seeing declines.
Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.