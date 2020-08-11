Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 10 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 1pm on 10 August, the Western Cape has 8371 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 98 656 confirmed cases and 86 861 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

98656

Total recoveries

86861

Total deaths

3424

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

8371

Tests conducted

439776

Hospitalisations

1191 with 258 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

8297

7458

Southern

8594

7607

Northern

5737

5256

Tygerberg

12135

10942

Eastern

8995

8026

Klipfontein

8494

7576

Mitchells Plain

7778

6979

Khayelitsha

7892

7262

Total

67922

61106

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

491

375

Garden Route

Knysna

1173

908

Garden Route

George

2921

2333

Garden Route

Hessequa

213

168

Garden Route

Kannaland

71

48

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

1712

1230

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

737

405

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1884

1663

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

3970

3586

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

2945

2588

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1039

897

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1377

1179

Overberg

Overstrand

1416

1291

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

231

174

Overberg

Swellendam

247

231

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1041

906

West Coast

Bergrivier

368

325

West Coast

Cederberg

138

106

West Coast

Matzikama

253

199

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1205

1074

West Coast

Swartland

1298

1062

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

348

204

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

67

25

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

10

4

Unallocated: 5579 (4774 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 32 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3424. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Hospitalisations and the re-introduction of healthcare services:

Hospitalisations in the province have dropped below the 1200 mark over the past few days- the lowest hospitalisation numbers recorded in the province since June. This is a strong indicator that our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, and our medical interventions, such the use of field hospitals, high flow nasal oxygen and the use of steroids to treat serious cases of COVID-19, are starting to pay off.

As a Government, we have been following an evidence-based, data-led approach to our health response, and we have used worst-case scenario planning to ensure that we always have adequate provisions.

While our healthcare system has been under pressure throughout this time, we have always had capacity to provide healthcare to our residents.

Our latest data indicates that we have passed our ‘peak’ and that our metro hospitals are 69% full, down from 71% the week before (all patients).

We are also adding additional capacity in rural areas, with beds at Sonstraal Hospital and in municipalities such as George.

This has allowed us to start to reintroduce certain clinical services, which will be phased in over a period of time. Interventions that have a low COVID-19 risk and which will have significant impact on health, such as immunisations, will be considered first.

Immunisation provides the most effective means for parents to protect their children from serious but preventable illnesses such as measles.

It is important that we ensure that these healthcare services are reintroduced to avoid future healthcare issues which may place further impact on our healthcare services.

While we are pleased at the progress we are making, it remains important that we continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention across the province. We note that some areas in the province continue to record increasing infection rates, especially in our rural areas. We also want to avoid a second wave in infections in the areas and hotspots where we are seeing declines.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.