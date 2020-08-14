article

COVID-19: This is how the lockdown has impacted food businesses in SA

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Back in April, in the thick of a strict nationwide lock-down, CNBC Africa spoke with many entrepreneurs in different industries about the impact that COVID-19 was having on their business. One such entrepreneur was Clinton Verhoog, he is the owner and Chef at the Chairman’s Choice and during the lock-down he was keeping his presence in the industry alive by creating cooking tutorials on social media. He joins CNBC Africa for more.

Partner Content

Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more
Brandcom

Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Read more
Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved