COVID-19: This is how the lockdown has impacted food businesses in SA

Back in April, in the thick of a strict nationwide lock-down, CNBC Africa spoke with many entrepreneurs in different industries about the impact that COVID-19 was having on their business. One such entrepreneur was Clinton Verhoog, he is the owner and Chef at the Chairman’s Choice and during the lock-down he was keeping his presence in the industry alive by creating cooking tutorials on social media. He joins CNBC Africa for more.
